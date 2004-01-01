Hertha's Sporting Director Gives Marko Gruji? Update Ahead of Anfield Return

Hertha Berlin's sporting director has insisted that Marko Grujić will return to Liverpool a hugely improved player from when he first arrived in Germany.





The Serbian international joined Die Alte Dame in 2018 on an initial one-year loan, before having his stay extended for another season after some impressive displays. He's been a regular in the first team during the 2019/20 season, and has scored four goals in his 25 Bundesliga appearances so far.





Hertha's sporting director Michael Preetz has recently spoken about the benefits of the 24-year-old's loan spell in the German capital, saying that it has been 'positive' for everyone involved in the deal.





Marko Grujić has left a great impression upon Hertha Berlin

"It is 100 per cent certain that the loan agreement between us and Liverpool and the contract with Marko Grujić will end on June 30," he said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "It has been agreed by both clubs that he will return to Liverpool.





"The conclusion of this loan agreement over the past two years is very positive and it has had positive effects on everyone who has been involved. Liverpool will get back a player who is definitely more experienced than he has been before, because he earned very important game practice.





"And we also had profit out of this past two years with Marko. Marko is a player who is present in both penalty boxes. Just in his first year he played extraordinary. Now after the restart he is getting back into his good shape. He is just a very good player. So for me this loan agreement definitely made sense."





It will be interesting to see if Klopp decides to keep him for next season

With there being fierce competition for places in Jürgen Klopp's midfield, it will be interesting to see where Grujić fits in the German's plans going forward. It was rumoured earlier in the year that the Reds were looking to sell him for at least £25m in the summer.





But given the likely departure of Adam Lallana on a free transfer once the season has been completed, and the lack of appetite among club officials to spend on big-money transfers, the Serb may finally get the chance to establish himself on Merseyside, particularly with the coronavirus pandemic severely affecting the club's summer transfer plans.



