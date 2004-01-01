How Andy Robertson reacted to Liverpool blowing a two-goal lead

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson admitted it was "frustrating" to throw a two-goal lead away against Brighton, and says the team only have themselves to blame.

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane had the Reds 2-0 up and cruising, and they even had a third - and second of the afternoon for Mane - ruled out by VAR after an infringement in the build-up to the goal.

But despite the scoreline reflecting real superiority for Liverpool, Brighton were never truly out of the game - and had caused problems before going two goals behind. The Seagulls continued to play well and were rewarded for their endeavours by goals from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard, earning Brighton a share of the spoils come full-time.

Analysing where things had gone wrong for Jurgen Klopp's side, Robertson told Liverpool's official website that the players had simply played into Brighton's strengths.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start, started playing really good football, scored two great goals, could have had a third with Sadio, really unlucky but that's the rule," Robertson said.

"Then I just think we let Brighton do what they were good at – what we've been trying to work on all week on stopping them doing. We started letting Adam [Lallana] on the ball, we let Bissouma on the ball, we let them start making runs in behind – and we didn't do that [in the] first half an hour. Then they start getting a wee bit confident.

"We expect us to come away with the three points and we've not done that today and that's why it's so frustrating. "

Liverpool don't have long to stew on their mistakes - with a clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League coming up on Wednesday - and though Robertson admitted he and his teammates were deflated, he insisted it was full steam ahead and working on how to improve.

Robertson's next challenge is Atletico Madrid on Wednesday | Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"The dressing room just now feels like a defeat, of course it does," he added. "Being 2-0 up and giving away a lead is never nice but we've got another game so quickly around the corner.

"We know what's at stake, we know if we win we'll secure a place in the last 16, which is incredible with the group we've got and through the minimum games we could have. So that has to be the aim but we have to play a lot better than we did today.

"We need to be a lot more consistent in what we do and if we do that then I believe we can get a result. Hopefully it's another special night at Anfield with the fans right behind us.