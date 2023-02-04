How can Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?

The 2022/23 season is not going to plan for Liverpool.

After establishing themselves as perennial title challengers under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds are going through comparative turmoil this term. Far from competing for a second Premier League title under the German, the Anfield club are at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time since 2016.

In what has been an unusual season for the whole footballing world, it's been disconcerting to see Liverpool drag out performances that have rightfully seen them flap around in the abyss of mid-table mediocrity.

Regaining a solid footing and rising up the table to where they've become accustomed to is now the objective for Klopp and his men, but how can they be in those Champions League places by the time the season concludes?

How Liverpool can qualify for the Champions League

Well, it's not going to be simple. Far from it.

Drowsy showings have seen the Reds slip into mid-table over the course of the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, as they currently occupy eight place after 18 matches.

Having already lost four more times than they did throughout the entirety of the 2021/22 Premier League season, it's going to require wholesale change for them to climb back up to those top four places - especially given the form of the teams currently sitting pretty up there.

With defeats to Manchester United and Arsenal (as well as against the likes of Brentford and Leeds) already this campaign, they're going to need a significant uplift for the second half of the season. Victories over Newcastle, Manchester City and Tottenham, however, show that their quality has by no means disappeared.

They have, of course, played fewer times than some of the sides above them, as well. It's worth remembering that both Brentford and Fulham can be overtaken with the right results while a win would also see Klopp's side pull to within two points of fifth-placed Spurs and seven points of the top four.

That gap is a large one but, given the strength and ability of the Liverpool squad, it's far from insurmountable; there is still hope.

Liverpool remaining Premier League fixtures (8th; played 18, 28pts)