How Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo & More Voted in The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020, fending off competition from finalists Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to seal the prize.

It's an award which means a lot to any player as it is voted for by fellow players, managers and journalists, but because it uses that method, there's always the potential for some... intriguing votes.

FIFA have released the full breakdown of the voting, so let's take a look at some of the more notable choices.

Lionel Messi

Messi gave no love to Ronaldo | David Ramos/Getty Images

1st: Neymar

2nd: Kylian Mbappe

3rd: Robert Lewandowski

Messi obviously couldn't vote for himself, but the thing that stands out from the Argentina captain's votes is the absence of Ronaldo.

Lewandowski only just squeezes in in third, behind PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Scaloni

Scaloni did not support Messi | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

1st: Sadio Mane

2nd: Lionel Messi

3rd: Neymar

Messi will have surely believed he could count on the support of Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, but no.

Scaloni only put Messi second, using his top vote to select Sadio Mane instead.

Luka Modric

Modric snubbed Ronaldo | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

1st: Robert Lewandowski

2nd: Sergio Ramos

3rd: Mohamed Salah

Another of those with no love for Ronaldo is former Real Madrid team-mate Modric, who instead opted for Sergio Ramos and Mohamed Salah to make up his top three.

Ramos himself also steered away from Ronaldo, instead opting for Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara and Neymar.

Manuel Neuer

Neuer made sure Lewandowski won | Pool/Getty Images

1st: Robert Lewandowski

2nd: Kevin De Bruyne

3rd: Thiago Alcantara

Bayern manager Hansi Flick recently revealed (via the Bundesliga) that everyone on the team wanted Lewandowski to win, and that was clear in Germany captain Neuer's votes.

Lewandowski sat on top and former Bayern man Thiago Alcantara even found his way on to the podium, with neither Messi nor Ronaldo anywhere to be found. Was somebody playing games?

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez might have some explaining to do | Michael Regan/Getty Images

1st: Robert Lewandowski

2nd: Sadio Mane

3rd: Kevin De Bruyne

Mane over team-mate Kevin De Bruyne? Awkward.

Virgil van Dijk

I wonder if Van Dijk likes Liverpool | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

1st: Sadio Mane

2nd: Mohamed Salah

3rd: Thiago Alcantara

Van Dijk here, not even trying to hide his Liverpool bias. He was one of 47 players who couldn't find a place for eventual winner Lewandowski in their votes.

It was a similar vibe from midfielder Naby Keita, who opted for Lewandowski, Mane and Salah as his top three.

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski may have voted tactically | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

1st: Thiago Alcantara

2nd: Neymar

3rd: Kevin De Bruyne

Lewandowski wasn't allowed to vote for himself, and it looks like he decided he wasn't going to show any love to Messi or Ronaldo either.

He steered well away from his genuine competitors, instead opting to be one of three players to put Thiago on top.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was actually fair | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

1st: Robert Lewandowski

2nd: Lionel Messi

3rd: Kylian Mbappe

Fair play to Ronaldo, who looks like one of the few players to genuinely try and vote fairly this year... probably because he knew he was never going to win anyway.

Getaneh Kebede

Kebede's voting was interesting | Gallo Images/Getty Images

1st: Robert Lewandowski

2nd: Not Counted

3rd: Sadio Mane

Not counted?

Ethiopia captain Kebede was right on the money with Lewandowski, but who was his number two? I need to know!

Was it just so stupid that FIFA couldn't justify including it in the breakdown? Did he make up a player? Did he try and sneak Danny Drinkwater in there and act like nobody would notice?

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!