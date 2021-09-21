How Liverpool can win the quadruple

As long as it remains possible for Liverpool to win an unprecedented quadruple, their fans will continue to dream as big as possible.

Having already won the Carabao Cup this year, Jurgen Klopp's Reds are on the march for further success in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

They're well placed in all three competitions, but what do they need to do to finish the campaign on a historic high?

Premier League

A lot of Liverpool's hopes of Premier League glory will rest on their upcoming trip to Manchester City.

The two teams are first and second in the table, but anything less than a win for Liverpool will see City maintain or extend their lead at the top.

From that point on, it'll be about which side can avoid blips and finish the campaign in stronger form. Still to come for the Reds are derbies with Everton and Manchester United and a clash with top-four chasers Tottenham, but they remain favourites to win all of those fixtures.

Liverpool Premier League fixtures

Manchester City vs Liverpool (16:30) - 10/4/2022

Liverpool vs Manchester United (20:00) - 19/4/2022

Liverpool vs Everton (16:30) - 24/4/2022

Newcastle vs Liverpool (16:30) - 30/4/2022

Liverpool vs Tottenham (19:45) - 7/5/2022

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (20:00) - 10/5/2022

Southampton vs Liverpool (16:30) - 15/5/2022

Liverpool vs Wolves (16:00) - 22/5/2022

Champions League

You could argue Liverpool are better placed to win the Champions League than the Premier League.

With a healthy first-leg advantage over Benfica in the quarter-finals, Klopp's side are well on track to set up a semi-final with either Villarreal or Bayern Munich. On the opposite side of the draw are Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Liverpool Champions League fixtures

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool - 5/4/2022

Liverpool vs Benfica (20:00) - 13/4/2022

The semi finals will be played on 26/27 April and 3/4 May. The final will be played on 28 May.

FA Cup

It's been a while since Liverpool last won the FA Cup. That was back in 2006, when Steven Gerrard carried the Reds to a dramatic victory over West Ham.

Their often busy schedule and Jurgen Klopp's squad rotation mean Liverpool don't always go deep in the competition. In fact, it's the first time in the German's spell at Anfield that his side have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

They'll face Manchester City in the semis at Wembley, with the winner set to take on Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final.

Liverpool FA Cup fixtures

Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury - 9/1/2022

Liverpool 3-2 Cardiff - 6/2/2022

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich - 2/3/2022

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool - 20/3/2022

Manchester City vs Liverpool (15:30) - 16/4/2022

The final will be played on 14 May.

Carabao Cup

Liverpool claimed the Carabao Cup in February | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Liverpool have, of course, already won the first bit of silverware up for grabs in the English Football League season.

The Reds navigated a route to the final that included meetings with Leicester and Arsenal to set up a final meeting with Chelsea.

An enthralling game ended goalless and went to penalties, where Liverpool ultimately came out on top to claim the trophy.

Liverpool Carabao Cup results

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool - 21/9/2021

Preston 0-2 Liverpool - 27/10/2021

Liverpool* 3-3 Leicester - 22/12/2021

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal - 13/1/2022

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool* - 20/1/2022

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool* - 27/2/2022