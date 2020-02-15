How Liverpool Compare With & Without Joe Gomez in the Starting Lineup This Season

Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson take the majority of the plaudits at the back for Liverpool, and rightly so. The pair, signed for a combined £142m in 2018, took the Reds from being a vibrant attacking team full of potential to the best in the world.

However, having put injury problems behind him, Joe Gomez has also come in for much praise after establishing himself as Van Dijk’s regular partner in the centre of defence.

Prior to missing the recent 3-0 defeat against Watford, a game in which Dejan Lovren badly struggled and Troy Deeney dominated a lacklustre Reds defence, Gomez had started 14 consecutive games in all competitions to really cement his place.

Few might now disagree that Gomez is part of Liverpool’s strongest lineup, yet the numbers show the Reds have actually been no more likely to win with Gomez in the XI than when he’s not.

So far this season, Liverpool have won 76% of the games Gomez has started, but a marginally better (76.2%) win percentage when he hasn’t started. The difference is pretty much negligible, but it suggests his specific involvement doesn’t have much impact on results.

Despite that, stats appear to suggest Liverpool have very slightly performed better in games for which Gomez has been in the starting lineup. The Reds have averaged more goals for, fewer goals against, more shots, fewer shots conceded, and more possession.

Again, however, there isn’t really much in it to say Liverpool are clearly better or worse.

Liverpool have only lost two of the 25 games in all competitions Gomez has started this season, both of which have come very recently – the defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last month and Chelsea in the FA Cup this week.





Without him starting, Liverpool have lost three times in 21 games, although one of those was the 5-0 Carabao Cup thrashing against Aston Villa for which none of the first-team was present.

Liverpool in All Competitions (2019/20) With and Without Joe Gomez Starting:

​ With Gomez​ Without Gomez​ Games​ ​25 ​21 ​Wins 19​ ​16 ​Draws 4​ 2​ ​Losses 2 3 ​Goals For ​52 42​ ​Avg. Goals For ​2.1 2 ​Goals Against 21 ​26 ​Avg. Goals Against ​0.8 ​1.2 ​Win % ​76% ​76.2% ​Shots/Game ​15.9 ​15.4 ​Shots Against/Game ​9.8 10.2 ​Possession 64.1%​ ​61.6%

