How Liverpool dressing room responded to Mohamed Salah after agent's cryptic tweet

Mohamed Salah's teammates poked fun at the Egyptian star after his agent caused a social media storm with a controversial tweet, after Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at the beginning of March.

Agent Rabby Abbas Issa, clearly bemused by Jurgen Klopp's decision to hook the 28-year-old after only 62 minutes, posted a single full stop on Twitter - sparking rumours of discontent.

But these antics have not unsettled the dressing room, according to The Athletic. In fact, Salah's teammates opted to 'gently' mock the superstar for his agent's cryptic outburst, and a training ground source said that the forward is too popular to cause such a rift.

“Mo’s work insulates him from any fallout," it was revealed. "He is the darling of the sport science department and has barely missed a training session.

"He is popular, warm, funny and more self-deprecating than he can appear."

However, the report also suggests that Salah is actually quite a 'high maintenance' character, and he does not enjoy a particularly close relationship to strike partner Sadio Mane, with whom he has suffered the odd on-field tiff in the past.

The Egypt international also reacted badly to being snubbed for the captaincy in Jordan Henderson's absence against Midtjylland, when Klopp chose to hand Trent Alexander-Arnold the privilege in the Champions League clash.

So, rumours of Salah's unrest at Liverpool are nothing new. His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, giving the Reds just over two years to try and negotiate an extension for their talisman.

But question marks linger over his future, with many believing he could leave Anfield in the summer. Salah has been a revelation in the Premier League since joining from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, and he's been the driving force behind their European and domestic success in recent years.