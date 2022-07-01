How Liverpool players reacted to Mohamed Salah's new contract

Liverpool broke the internet on Friday afternoon when, out of nowhere, they announced that star man Mohamed Salah had signed a new contract at Anfield.

Speculation had suggested that Salah was considering walking away for free next summer when his previous deal expired, so news that he had extended was greeted enthusiastically by fans.

They were not the only ones celebrating either. Salah's Liverpool teammates were delighted to hear that the Egyptian King would be sticking around, and they took to social media to let everyone know about it.

Captain Jordan Henderson got the ball rolling by re-sharing the post on his Instagram story with a humble party emoji and Virgil van Dijk also kept it simple with a GIF.

Kostas Tsimikas then voiced his approval, as did Adrian (yes, he does still play for Liverpool).

The rest of @premierleague goalkeepers don't like this... 😁

BUT WE REDS LOOOOOVE IT ❤️👑 #SalahStays https://t.co/uWNoMm6wgg — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 1, 2022

It was not just current Liverpool stars were were excited about Salah's new contract, though.

Jamie Carragher, who was involved in the elaborate ruse that prefaced the announcement, was keen to rub Gary Neville's nose in it - not once, but twice.

Heading even further back into the Anfield archives, John Aldridge congratulated the club and Salah too.

Salah signed a new contract folks 👍👍👍👏 — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 1, 2022

The final word, however, has to go to the man himself. After the dust had settled on the shock news, Salah posted a photo of himself posing with his iconic number 11 shirt.

There is plenty more to come from him at Anfield, that's for sure.