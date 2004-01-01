How Liverpool's 13 International Stars Fared in the November Break

There were 13 Liverpool players on senior international duty this month, with players heading from Merseyside to three different continents to represent their national teams.

Here's a look at how all of them got on.

1. Mohamed Salah

Salah didn't play for Egypt this month because of coronavirus | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah was named in Egypt’s squad for back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo but didn’t play in either game because he tested positive for coronavirus.



Salah was asymptomatic when he returned his first positive test last week, which came in the days immediately after he had attended his brother’s wedding in Cairo – videos of which have been widely shared on social media.



The Liverpool star remained positive when he was tested a second time and has remained in Egypt while he continues to isolate. It puts him as a doubt for his club’s next couple of games.

2. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane played a huge role as Senegal secured qualification for next year’s delayed Africa Cup of Nations with two games to spare, with back-to-back wins over Guinea-Bissau.



Mane scored a penalty and set up a second for teammate Opa Nguette in a 2-0 home win over their west African rivals, while the Liverpool number 10 also scored the only goal in the reverse fixture.

3. Roberto Firmino

Firmino started both of Brazil's games | Pool/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino extended his run of appearances in consecutive Brazil games to 17 this month, starting against both Venezuela and Uruguay in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Playing alongside fellow Premier League forward Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, he scored the only goal in the 1-0 home win over Venezuela. He also then played the full 90 minutes as Brazil ran out 2-0 winners in a potentially tough game in Uruguay.

4. Alisson

Alisson returned to the Brazil squad this month after missing the Selecao’s October internationals through injury, but he didn’t actually get on the pitch.



Manchester City stopper Ederson was given the nod and started both games.

5. Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum was Netherlands captain in their games | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Georginio Wijnaldum captained his country three times this month, with Netherlands winning against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Poland in the Nations League after a friendly draw against Spain.



Wijnaldum played a crucial role in both Nations League victories as well, scoring twice to steers the Dutch to a 3-1 victory at home and Bosnia. He then scored and assisted as his team won 2-1 in Poland a few days later. It wasn’t enough to qualify for the 2021 finals though.

6. Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson withdrew from England duty | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson is a doubt for Liverpool this coming weekend because of muscle tightness he suffered while in action for England against Belgium in the Nations League, with the Reds skipper withdrawn at half-time as a result.



Henderson had been an unused substitute in the earlier friendly win against Ireland and withdrew from the squad before the final game against Iceland.

7. Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez withdrew from the England squad before a ball was kicked because of a serious knee injury he suffered in training last Wednesday.



The 23-year-old withdrew and underwent successful surgery on a damaged tendon the very next day, but is now expected to miss most of the rest of the season while he recovers.

8. Andrew Robertson

Robertson captained Scotland to a place at Euro 2020 | Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Andrew Robertson was among Scotland’s heroes that kicked off the international break by securing qualification for Euro 2020 by beating Serbia in a playoff penalty shootout.



The Scotland skipper actually complained of a tight hamstring and possible cramp towards the end of that contest and missed the follow Nations League defeat to Slovakia as a precaution. But he returned to the starting XI as the Scots ended their Nations League campaign with defeat to Israel.

9. Diogo Jota

Jota made three appearances for Portugal | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Diogo Jota appeared in all three Portugal games this month, coming off the bench for the final minutes of the 7-0 friendly win over Andorra and then getting just over half an hour in the subsequent narrow Nations League loss to France.



As had previously been the case in October, Jota got the chance to start in the third game and made his mark by assisting Portugal’s second goal in the 3-2 Nations League win against Croatia.

10. Takumi Minamino

Minamino scored while playing for Japan | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Takumi Minamino scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Japan beat Panama 1-0 in a friendly hosted in Austria, which made it easier for a wholly European-based squad to meet.



The 25-year-old was then a second half substitute for the next friendly, also in Austria, which ended in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mexico.

11. Naby Keita

Naby Keita played 90 minutes in both of Guinea’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Chad, wearing the captain’s armband in each game.



Guinea were slender 1-0 winners at home, only to then surprisingly dropped points against the weakest team in their group when they played them away.



Keita did score in that 1-1 draw, though.

12. Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri was in action for Switzerland | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Xherdan Shaqiri has now started twice as many games for Switzerland as he has done for Liverpool this season, taking his place in the XI for the 1-1 Nations League clash with Spain.



Prior to that, he had appeared from the bench for the second half of the friendly defeat to Belgium, with Switzlerand only playing twice because their game against Ukraine was called off.

13. Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas started all three Greece games this month, beginning with 45 minutes in a 2-1 friendly win over neighbours Cyprus.



He then played an hour as the Greeks beat Moldova 2-0 in the Nations League, followed by all 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw against Slovenia. Greece never conceded while he was on the pitch.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!