How Liverpool's Loaned Out Players Will Get on When They Return to Anfield - Ranked

​Let's face the facts, it's nearly impossible for any Liverpool youngster to break into the first team at the moment, with the Reds' world-beating squad looking relatively impenetrable.

As a result, the world champions have sent a fair few fringe players out on loan in order for them to continue their development elsewhere.

But with the Reds going form strength to strength under Jurgen Klopp, will any of Liverpool's loaned out players ever make it at Anfield? Let's take a look and see.

10. Loris Karius

​Even the most ardent Manchester United or Everton supporter has to feel a tad sorry for ​Loris Karius. If you don't, then you probably need to seriously re-evaluate your levels of empathy.

Following that night in Kyiv - in which the German's career at the highest level probably came to an end - the 26-year-old was quickly replaced by the rather more reliable Alisson, before being shipped out on a two-year loan to Besiktas.

Unfortunately for both Karius and Liverpool, the Turkish side are likely to pass up their option to buy the shot-stopper, meaning he will probably head back to Merseyside this summer, but a future at Anfield seems even more impossible than one of Ethan Hunt's missions.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 0/10

9. Kamil Grabara

Grabara is a 21-year-old Polish goalkeeper on loan at...(*checks notes*) ​Huddersfield Town.

Yes, he may just be the last name to pop in to your mind when you think of Liverpool - if he does at all - and there is a seriously strong possibility that he will never play a senior game for the Reds.

Mind you, he has played 28 ​Championship matches for the Terriers so far and recently signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool. But what do contracts really mean in modern football?

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 2/10

​8. Taiwo Awoniyi

​Awoniyi has been at Liverpool longer than Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds.

Having signed for the club in 2015, the 22-year-old Nigerian forward has been loaned out six times to five different clubs during his time on Merseyside, and has currently featured for just 146 minutes in six games for Mainz in the ​Bundesliga this season.

The term 'out of favour' springs to mind.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 2/10

7. Sheyi Ojo

​Now at ​Liverpool's latest academy setup - Rangers - Ojo has been fully utilised by Reds icon Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, having featured 36 times this season for the Gers.

The winger has scored five goals and grabbed seven assists in that time, but has put in many an underwhelming performance north of the border.

Now on his fifth loan spell, time is running out for Ojo to make an impression, and when you're struggling for consistency in the Scottish Premiership (no offence Scotland), you may not be quite ready to play for the world champions.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 2/10

6. Ovie Ejaria

​A 6'0 attacking midfielder with quick feet sounds like an ideal fit for the ​Premier League, but Ejaria has found life at Liverpool very difficult to date.

The 22-year-old - currently on loan at Reading - does somewhat resemble a baby giraffe in the centre of the park, and perhaps lacks the grace and technical ability to cut the mustard in the English top flight.

It seems probable that ​Reading - who have an option to buy Ejaria at the end of his loan spell - will sign the midfielder following two successful loan spells with the club in the Championship.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 3/10

5. Ben Woodburn

​When Ben Woodburn became Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer in a competitive match following his strike against Leeds in 2016, at just 17 years and 45 days old, many thought it was simply a matter of time before the youngster became a regular feature at Anfield.

Fast forward to just over three years later and the 20-year-old has made just 13 appearances for League One Oxford United - no thanks to a long-term foot injury that has blighted his loan spell.

While an avenue into the first team looks harder now than ever for the midfielder, time is certainly on the starlet's side.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 4/10

4. Nathaniel Phillips

Hoping to become another successful English exploit plying their trade in Germany, Phillips made his loan move to second-tier Stuttgart last summer.

Following a string of defensive injuries, the 23-year-old centre-back was briefly called back to Liverpool by Klopp, before being sent back to Stuttgart in January.

The youngster definitely has potential and has impressed in Germany, but with Van Dijk and Joe Gomez to displace, the defender may have to seek pastures new in a bid to play consistent first-team football.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 5/10

3. Marko Grujic

Despite being Klopp's first signing as Liverpool boss, Grujic hasn't quite lived up to expectations at Anfield, resulting in several loan spells. However, the Serbian midfielder's form at Hertha Berlin suggests he has a bright future at the top of the game.

It's thought that the 23-year-old will be ousted by Liverpool permanently this summer, with the Reds wanting a transfer fee in the region of £25m for the former Red Star Belgrade man, but Klopp's promise to look within the current team for reinforcements this summer will be music to Grujic's ears - as will ​Adam Lallana's expected departure.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 6/10

2. Harry Wilson

​Arguably the most exciting player Liverpool have loaned out based on current ability, the Welshman has certainly made the Reds sit up and take notice of him during his time at ​Bournemouth.

Liverpool do find themselves a little short of attacking wide options in the absence of Salah and Mane, and Wilson's six Premier League goals this season have certainly shown that he's capable of making it at the highest level.

However, the ​Reds have been recently linked with cashing in on the wideman, if they can attract a bid in the region of £20m.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 6/10

1. Rhian Brewster

​Before the season began, Klopp insisted that Brewster had a part to play for Liverpool, but in January, the young striker was shipped out to ​Swansea on loan.

His lack of game time simply comes down to the fact that Liverpool can't afford the luxury of playing youngsters in the Premier League, and are no longer in any cup competitions, but Klopp's decision to temporarily get rid of the 19-year-old was certainly not out of a lack of belief.

The forward has already scored four goals in 11 Championship appearances and has developed into a pretty good wind-up merchant - which will undoubtedly endear him to the Anfield crowd.

Likelihood of Making it at Liverpool: 8/10