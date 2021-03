How Liverpool's loanees are performing across Europe

It's fair to say that this season hasn't exactly gone to plan for Liverpool football club.

After securing the clubs first ever Premier League title in the 2019/20 campaign, Jurgen Klopp's men have failed to live up to the lofty expectations they set for themselves in previous years. Rather than fighting for more domestic silverware, the Reds now find themselves in a battle for Champions League qualification.

The players donning Liverpool shirts this year have faced a barrage of criticism, especially since the turn of the year, and hope around Anfield seems to be slowly fading. But these aren't the only players under contract at the club.

We mustn't forget about the loanees - who, now, might even be relieved to have been sent away for the season. So, let's take a look at how those who are out on loan are faring.

1. Takumi Minamino

2. Harvey Elliott

3. Harry Wilson

4. Sheyi Ojo

5. Loris Karius

6. Marko Grujic

Current club: Porto

Deal: Season-long loan



The midfielder hasn't managed to live up to his FIFA Career Mode potential of a few years back, but he has had a solid spell at Porto this campaign.



Although just nine of his 28 appearances for the cub have been starts, the Serb has been a reliable performer in midfield.



However, the fact that his only goal contribution of the season came back in September in Liverpool's 7-2 win over Lincoln shows that he hasn't done as much as the Reds were perhaps hoping he would out in Portugal.

7. Ben Woodburn

Ben Woodburn in action for Blackpool against Wimbledon | Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Current club: Blackpool

Deal: Season-long loan



Liverpool's youngest ever scorer hasn't lived up to the hype in recent years.



At 21, there's still plenty of time to improve, but this season has been drab one. Ten League One appearances (just three of which have been starts) and no goals contributions at the time of writing doesn't make for hopeful reading.

8. Taiwo Awoniyi

9. Sepp Van den Berg

10. Liam Millar

11. Adam Lewis

12. Anderson Arroyo

Anderson Arroyo in action for Columbia Under-23s | JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images

The second instalment of Liverpool in Berlin brings you Taiwo Awoniyi.The Nigerian has fared better than Karius in the Bundesliga, managing to break into the starting XI. He is the side's second top scorer behind Max Kruse, notching five in 19 matches to go with three assists.However, he has been side lined with a muscular injury since mid February and is expected back in late April.The 19-year old made the switch to Preston on the final day of the winter transfer window after Ben Davies went the other way.Since his first start for the club in late-February, the defender has established himself as a crucial first-team player. He has started each of Preston's last seven games, missing just 14 minutes of action.Although, the Lilywhites have failed to win in their last five, losing four of those. Make of that what you will.Seven goal contributions in 18 League One games since he made the mid-season move to the Addicks.The Charlton forward has shown glimpses of quality down at the Valley, but will need to show more to get into Klopp's plans you'd feel.The 21-year old started the campaign at Ligue 2 side Amiens, before being recalled because he'd been dropped from the squad altogether.However, his season has been reignited at Plymouth, where has been a key cog in the Argyle machine.The left-back has a goal to his name and last time out against Bristol Rovers bagged two assists in a 2-0 win.

Current club: Salamanca

Deal: Loan until December 2021



The Colombian has featured all over the pitch for Salamanca this season. In his first three appearances for the club, he played as a right-back, left-winger and central striker.



Since then the 21-year old has predominantly played as a right-back, keeping four clean sheets in his 12 outings.



However, no goal contributions in the the third tier of Spanish football may not impress Klopp all that much.

13. Kamil Grabara

Aarhus GF sit third in the Danish Superliga, with Kamil Grabara having featured in 19 of their 22 league matches this season.The Pole has conceded 17 goals in that time, keeping a respectable seven clean sheets.Source : 90min