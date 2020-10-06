How Liverpool's loanees are performing across Europe

It's fair to say that this season hasn't exactly gone to plan for Liverpool football club.

After securing the clubs first ever Premier League title in the 2019/20 campaign, Jurgen Klopp's men have failed to live up to the lofty expectations they set for themselves in previous years. Rather than fighting for more domestic silverware, the Reds now find themselves in a battle for Champions League qualification.

The players donning Liverpool shirts this year have faced a barrage of criticism, especially since the turn of the year, and hope around Anfield seems to be slowly fading. But these aren't the only players under contract at the club.

We mustn't forget about the loanees - who, now, might even be relieved to have been sent away for the season. So, let's take a look at how those who are out on loan are faring.

1. Takumi Minamino

Current club: Porto

Deal: Season-long loan



The midfielder hasn't managed to live up to his FIFA Career Mode potential of a few years back, but he has had a solid spell at Porto this campaign.



Although just nine of his 28 appearances for the cub have been starts, the Serb has been a reliable performer in midfield.



However, the fact that his only goal contribution of the season came back in September in Liverpool's 7-2 win over Lincoln shows that he hasn't done as much as the Reds were perhaps hoping he would out in Portugal.

7. Ben Woodburn

Ben Woodburn in action for Blackpool against Wimbledon | Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Current club: Blackpool

Deal: Season-long loan



Liverpool's youngest ever scorer hasn't lived up to the hype in recent years.



At 21, there's still plenty of time to improve, but this season has been drab one. Ten League One appearances (just three of which have been starts) and no goals contributions at the time of writing doesn't make for hopeful reading.

8. Taiwo Awoniyi