How Liverpool's Masters Football Team Would Look in 2020

Who doesn't like watching ex-pros waddle around an indoor arena, poke a few loose passes into the net, claim they meant them and then squabble over niggling fouls like a bunch of schoolkids? The answer: everyone.
And if you aren't part of the group who absolutely love Masters Football, then stop reading now. This isn't for you.
For those of you with any sense that are continuing on, then we've got a treat in store for you. Sitting here and yearning for any modicum of football-related joy, just one of the many formats of the sport we'd like to see back on our screens is the much-loved
To make the selections easier, the following restrictions have been made regarding player eligibility:
- Only players aged 35 or over are eligible, and they must not be currently playing, coaching, managing or have any other role at a club that isn’t only ambassadorial
- Where possible, club legend games will be used to narrow selection choices
- If a player has health conditions that would prevent them from playing, then they will not be included
Here we go.
Jerzy Dudek (Goalkeeper)
Age: 47
Years Spent at Liverpool: 2001-2007
Club Highlight: Saving Andriy Shevchenko's penalty to win the Champions League.
Club Lowlight: Horror showing against Manchester United that gifted
Did you know that Liverpool have another Polish goalkeeper on their books at the moment? And, in fact, he's been there since 2016? No, me neither.
Which means there isn't much competition for 'best Polish goalkeeper in Liverpool's history' that Jerzy Dudek needs to contend with. In fact, there isn't much competition for 'best Polish player in Liverpool's history', simply because Dudek is the only Pole to actually make an appearance for them.
Was capable of both the brilliant and bizarre, which would make for cracking viewing in Masters Football.
Daniel Agger (Defender)
Age: 35
Years Spent at Liverpool: 2006-2014
Club Highlight: That thunderb****** against West Ham.
Club Lowlight: Being injured 620 times a season.
It speaks volumes of Daniel Agger's character when you see how well-loved he is by fans of the club despite only averaging 26 games a season in the nine years he spent on Merseyside.
The tattooed Dane was known for not taking s**t from anyone, ever, and that alone is why he endeared himself to supporters and onlookers alike. It does also helps when you tattoo 'YNWA' across your knuckles.
Jamie Carragher (Defender)
Age: 42
Years Spent at Liverpool: 1996-2013
Club Highlight: Winning the Champions League in a side containing
Dietmar Hamann (Midfielder)
Luis Garcia (Winger)
Fernando Torres (Striker)
Substitutes
Sami Hyypiä (Defender)
If he wouldn't be available then Dolph Lundgren could fill in for him.
John Barnes (Winger)
Age: 56
Years Spent at Liverpool: 1987-1997
Club Highlight: A couple of FA Cups and just being an all-round cool dude.
Club Lowlight: It's not his music, so don't even go there.
While many will be championing for John Barnes to earn a starting role, there are two things to consider:
A) He's 56 now.
B) What better motivation can you have as a player than a club legend rapping on the sidelines to gee-up the team?
Michael Owen (Striker)
Age: 40
Years Spent at Liverpool: 1996-2004
Club Highlight: Putting Arsenal to the sword in the 2001 FA Cup final...and the Ballon d'Or, I suppose.
Club Lowlight: Joining Manchester United, I suppose.
Michael Owen is the last English player to win the Ballon d'Or. Fact. He's on the team.
