How Liverpool's Players Celebrated Maiden Premier League Title Win

So, how's everyone feeling?


It's been a long time coming and it's seemed inevitable since Christmas, but Liverpool are finally, officially, Premier League champions.


Manchester City's surprise defeat to Chelsea ensured the trophy is coming to Anfield for the first time in 30 years, and while it may arrive in the most underwhelming fashion imaginable - long-since won, behind closed-doors, and at the back end of a pandemic-enforced lockdown - the players are still enjoying themselves.


It's been a season to remember for everyone involved with the club and beyond, but it was particularly poignant for local boy Trent Alexander-Arnold. He's been at Liverpool since he was six years old, and now - at the age of about 12 - he's a Premier League champion.


Mohamed Salah is chasing a third consecutive Golden Boot - but you get the feeling that would pale in comparison to the buzz he's feeling now. Shout out to Fabinho's jean shorts...


It's hard to get out and enjoy yourself when virtually everywhere is still closed, but the formidable duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez - alongside their captain - are among those making the most of it. You might well need those shades this morning, lads.


Would we be complete without some wholesome Gini Wijnaldum content?


It's the first league title of Andy Robertson's career, and it's more than deserved.


...but apparently he still can't enjoy it without his accent being mocked.


Jordan Henderson, who was almost written off until a couple of years ago, is probably still in disbelief.


Not dissimilar to Virgil van Dijk, whose £75m price tag now looks like small change.


Just the 174 minutes of league football for Xherdan Shaqiri so far this season. Still, a Premier League champion is a Premier League champion.


Let's leave it here, with a topless Salah celebrating the goal that had us all believing.


Source : 90min

