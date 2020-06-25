How Liverpool's Players Celebrated Maiden Premier League Title Win

So, how's everyone feeling?





It's been a long time coming and it's seemed inevitable since Christmas, but Liverpool are finally, officially, Premier League champions.





WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! ? pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

It's been a long wait, but finally...



????????? ??? ??????? ?????? ?????????. ? pic.twitter.com/6SaWgNJ1No — 90min (@90min_Football) June 25, 2020

Manchester City's surprise defeat to Chelsea ensured the trophy is coming to Anfield for the first time in 30 years, and while it may arrive in the most underwhelming fashion imaginable - long-since won, behind closed-doors, and at the back end of a pandemic-enforced lockdown - the players are still enjoying themselves.





It's been a season to remember for everyone involved with the club and beyond, but it was particularly poignant for local boy Trent Alexander-Arnold. He's been at Liverpool since he was six years old, and now - at the age of about 12 - he's a Premier League champion.





"It's something very special and hopefully, we'll be able to soak it all up."



Watch @trentaa98's champions interview in full on @LFCTV GO ?? — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 26, 2020

Mohamed Salah is chasing a third consecutive Golden Boot - but you get the feeling that would pale in comparison to the buzz he's feeling now. Shout out to Fabinho's jean shorts...





Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. ? now they’re gonna believe us ? ? pic.twitter.com/bqkXM1Fjpj — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 26, 2020

It's hard to get out and enjoy yourself when virtually everywhere is still closed, but the formidable duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez - alongside their captain - are among those making the most of it. You might well need those shades this morning, lads.





Would we be complete without some wholesome Gini Wijnaldum content?





"When you have such loyal supporters and you can give them one of the best gifts, it makes it more beautiful."@GWijnaldum on the team, the support and much more ? — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 26, 2020

It's the first league title of Andy Robertson's career, and it's more than deserved.





Plenty of BIG performances this season ?@andrewrobertso5 on the determination of the Reds ?? — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 26, 2020

...but apparently he still can't enjoy it without his accent being mocked.





‘uhmmmm’ — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 26, 2020

Where you at big man? ?? https://t.co/I6eSfBQ6YO — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 26, 2020

Jordan Henderson, who was almost written off until a couple of years ago, is probably still in disbelief.





And now you’re gonna believe us...... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKwseNvmZR — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 25, 2020

Not dissimilar to Virgil van Dijk, whose £75m price tag now looks like small change.





"This group of players is special and I'm just proud to be part of it." ❤️@VirgilvDijk on a special moment with a special team ? — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 26, 2020

Just the 174 minutes of league football for Xherdan Shaqiri so far this season. Still, a Premier League champion is a Premier League champion.





Let's leave it here, with a topless Salah celebrating the goal that had us all believing.





How are we all feeling this morning, Reds? ? pic.twitter.com/Pp9Da9iBWl — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) June 26, 2020

