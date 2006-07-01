Liverpool's relationship for the European Cup and Champions League is a vital part of the club's identity.

In 2022, Jurgen Klopp guided the Reds to the third UCL final of his tenure, and they will meet Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday 28 May.

Here is a brief history of Liverpool's previous European successes...

How many times have Liverpool won the Champions League?

Liverpool are the joint third most successful team in European Cup and Champions League history, reaching nine finals in total and winning the competition six times.

Their first triumph came in 1977 when they secured a 3-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at the Stadio Olimpico. The very next season they won the competition again, this time downing Club Brugge 1-0 in the final courtesy of a goal from Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool's continental dominance continued in the 1980s with wins in 1981 and 1984, as well as a runners-up medal in 1985 where they lost to Juventus in a final marred by the Heysel disaster.

Two decades in the wilderness followed before Rafa Benitez guided the club to the final in 2005 and 2007. On both occasions, their opponents were AC Milan, with Liverpool winning the first in incredible fashion and the Rossoneri getting revenge two years later.

Klopp's arrival as manager in 2015 heralded a new glorious era in Europe. They reached the final in 2018, losing to Real, but returned to secure the trophy the following season by beating Tottenham.

Liverpool Champions League final record

1976/77 - Liverpool 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

1977/78 - Liverpool 1-0 Club Brugge

1980/81 - Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

1983/84 - Liverpool 1-1 Roma (Liverpool win on penalties)

1984/85 - Juventus 1-0 Liverpool

2004/05 - Liverpool 3-3 Milan (Liverpool win on penalties)

2006/07 - Milan 2-1 Liverpool

2017/18 - Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

2018/19 - Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

Liverpool vs Real Madrid head-to-head record

The Reds have only met Real eight times previously. After winning the first four matches, Real have hit back more recently.

Los Blancos won the following four and the most recent meeting between the pair ended goalless.

