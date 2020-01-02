How Much Every Liverpool Player Earns Per Year

Champions of Europe, champions of the world, and soon to be champions of England. At this stage it's pretty fair to say that the Liverpool players deserve to be handsomely compensated for the efforts they are putting in.

The Reds, under Jurgen Klopp, have gone from a side hopeful of even qualifying for the Europa League to being literally on top of the world, and they've done so without buying their way there.

With a policy of paying reasonable fees for the bulk of their talent and growing them into world-class stars, they have taken over, and are on the cusp of something very special.

However, as a team grows into one of the best around, you can either pay up to keep your talent happy or you can risk losing it altogether, and ​Liverpool have opted for the former. According to ​The Mirror, their annual wage bill now sits at around £110m.

Only the two Manchester clubs have incrementally higher totals than that, for context, but it does seem as though theirs is more fairly distributed throughout the squad than their fellow big spenders. Top earner ​Mohamed Salah, who is said to earn £10.4m per year, is only joint-eighth highest in the division - behind David De Gea, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Anthony Martial and Sergio Aguero.

Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk come in closely behind, while captain Jordan Henderson, perhaps surprisingly, earns the fourth-highest total - taking in £7.28m per annum.





You can see the full table of reported salaries below - but a few of these may be due for a rise if and when the Premier League title is sewn up





​Player Salary​ per Annum ​Mohamed Salah £10.4m​ ​Roberto Firmino £9.36m​ ​Virgil van Dijk £9.36m​ ​Jordan Henderson £7.28m​ ​James Milner ​£7.28m ​Naby Keita ​£6.24m ​Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain £6.24m​ ​Adam Lallana ​£5.72m ​Dejan Lovren £5.72m​ ​Sadio Mane £5.2m​ ​Joel Matip ​£5.2m ​Fabinho ​£5.2m ​Alisson ​£4.68m ​Xherdan Shaqiri ​£4.16m ​Georginio Wijnaldum ​£3.9m ​Andy Robertson £2.6m​ ​Divock Origi ​£2.34m ​Trent Alexander-Arnold ​£2.08m ​Joe Gomez ​£1.46m

