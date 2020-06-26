How Much Liverpool Stand to Pay in Transfer Bonuses After Winning Premier League

Liverpool secured their maiden Premier League title on Thursday after second place Manchester City lost at Chelsea, ending their 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.





The triumph will see them shell out an assortment of Premier League title winning bonuses to players and other clubs.





It's been a long wait, but finally...



????????? ??? ??????? ?????? ?????????. ? pic.twitter.com/6SaWgNJ1No — 90min (@90min_Football) June 25, 2020

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are poised to pay out more than £10m in bonuses to current players and rival clubs - although their commercial gains will still outweigh these payment offsets.





The Reds owe transfer add-ons to a selection of clubs, including Arsenal, Charlton, Hull and Southampton.





The Saints will profit the most, with four members of Liverpool's title winning squad signing from the south coast side: Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren. The Mail predict Southampton could pocket up to £3m, while the Telegraph put the figure at around the £2.5m mark.





Southampton are to profit from the sale of Adam Lallana

The club has already received over £150m from the sales of their four former players.





Arsenal are also due a bonus payment as part of the £35m deal that saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain switch the Emirates for Anfield in 2017.





Likewise, Championship sides Charlton and Hull are due to receive a windfall. Joe Gomez joined the Reds from Charlton for £3.5m in 2015, with Robertson signing from Hull two years later in an £8m deal.





Hull will cash in following the 2017 sale of Robertson

The Reds will also be paying out big bonuses to their players. There is a £4m pool to be shared among the squad (around £150,000 per player) while a selection of individuals have some lucrative bonuses to look forward to.





Recent recruits Van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain have been singled out to profit in particular as a result of contracts they signed upon their arrival at Anfield.





They are each poised to pocket between £500,000 and £750,000.





However, Liverpool are due substantial bonuses themselves from sponsors Standard Chartered and kit suppliers New Balance, while their lavish new kit deal with Nike also begins in July.



