How the Options to Decide the Ligue 1 Season Would Play Out in the Premier League

So, the Ligue 1 season has been cancelled; just when the title race was really hotting up as well...





France joins the Netherlands and Belgium in sacking off their respective campaigns, though unlike the Dutch they have at least promised to try and determine everyone's final league position in the fairest way possible.





Three methods are currently being considered to complete the season: points per game, points up to the last completed gameweek, and points after 19 games. Three fascinating concepts and whatever decision is made is bound to definitely please everyone and provoke no arguments at all...right?





Like it or not Premier League fans, a similar fate could very well befall the English top flight soon - so what would the results of three methods look like if applied to the Best League in the World™? Let's find out. Spoiler alert: Liverpool are champions in every single scenario.





Points Per Game





A look at how the Premier League table would turn out if decided on a points-per-game basis.

- Liverpool 1st (obviously)

- Top 4 the same, so CL qualification sorted.

- Sheff Utd 6th, Wolves 7th

- Arsenal above Spurs for first time in four years. pic.twitter.com/AXP9Ok79I3 — Tom Gott (@TomGott2) April 23, 2020

If the Premier League shutdown today and everything was determined via points per game, Jurgen Klopp's Reds would seal the title with a ridiculous 2.83 PPG.





The rest of the top four would remain as is it currently with Manchester City runners up, Leicester in third and Chelsea sitting fairly comfortable in fourth. Manchester United would pip Sheffield United to fifth spot by 0.01 PPG with Wolves and then Arsenal completing the top eight.





At the bottom things would be properly tight. Norwich would end up in 20th with 0.72 PPG with big spenders Aston Villa just above them in 19th.





West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth would all finish on 0.93 PPG - but it would be the Cherries who would take the final relegation spot due to their inferior goal difference. That would sting quite a bit we would imagine.





Last Completed Gameweek





Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The biggest winners in the case of final positions being determined on the last completed gameweek would be Chris Wilder's Blades. Sheffield United would pip their Manchester namesakes to fifth spot and thus a Champions League spot, due to Manchester City's ban.





Liverpool would win the title with 79 points. Incredibly, this would only be the joint third lowest winning points tally in Premier League history - despite the Reds having ten games left to play. It's also the same points racked up by the United treble winning team of the 1998/1999 season. Incredible.





At the bottom, Norwich, Villa and once again, Bournemouth would be relegated. Watford would narrowly survive due to their marginally superior goal difference.





Halfway Mark





Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

After 19 games the Premier League table looked wildly different. If the season was determined on these standings, José Mourinho would be a very happy man as at the halfway mark Tottenham were sitting pretty in sixth place. Where did it all go wrong, eh?





Liverpool would scoop the title with just 55 points while runners up Leicester would record their joint second highest league finish in history. City would be third and Chelsea fourth, while Wolves would secure a Champions League spot in fifth. Sheffield United and Manchester United would end up seventh and eighth respectively.





Like in both other scenarios, Norwich would finish dead last with Watford - who started the season horrendously don't forget - and Villa joining them in the Championship next season.



