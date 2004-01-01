How to Get the Best Starting XI Out of England's Wealth of Attacking Talent

England's run in the 2018 World Cup will never be forgotten. It was celebrated across the nation, and while fans still wonder what would've happened had England beat Croatia in the semi final, there's no denying the run was still one that surpassed all expectations.





As fun as it was, though, there were a number of areas that let Gareth Southgate's star-studded squad down. The nation's midfield is still worryingly weak, and while it feels like the country is too spoilt for choice.





The postponement of Euro 2020 until 2021 will likely prove a blessing in disguise for Southgate. It gives him chance to scout out his younger talents and see if they can knock on the door of the senior squad in time for next summer, figure out how to assemble his squad to go one better than they did at the World Cup, and perhaps shop for a new waistcoat that will steal the hearts of the nation once more.





Fortunately for Gareth, we can help him out with this to-do list. No, we don't hold an exhaustive collection of waistcoats. We have, however, had a stab at solving his attacking dilemma. Here's how England can get the most out of their pool of attacking options in a starting XI.





1. Goalkeeper And Defenders Nick Pope gets the nod over regular number one Jordan Pickford Nick Pope (GK) - As good as Jordan Pickford was in Russia, his form at domestic level has been pretty horrific ever since. With Dean Henderson still a little green, it's the perfect chance to reward Burnley's Nick Pope with the number one spot.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - There's a very solid case to suggest that Alexander-Arnold would be better used as a right midfielder...but not for England though. There's enough options already, so his support from a deep overlap is perfect.



Joe Gomez (CB) - Now a Premier League winner, it's time for Gomez to step up and claim the centre back spot for England. It's his best chance to do so, and he'll likely impress.



Harry Maguire (CB) - Captain of Manchester United, there's no denying Maguire's quality and leadership. And with other centre back options pretty limited, he's a cert to start.



Ben Chilwell (LB) - Luke Shaw is looking refreshed at Manchester United, but he's got a bit more work to do yet before he dislodges Chilwell from left back.



2. Midfielders Rashford and Sancho have proven invaluable at a young age Jordan Henderson (CDM) - Nobody has been criticised more in recent years than Jordan Henderson, but his impact in the Premier League-winning Liverpool side is undeniable.



Declan Rice (CDM) - Rice is improving week in, week out. While there were doubts about his technical ability, he's beginning to improve that aspect of his game and looks much more of a helping hand in starting attacks. Great quiff, too.



Jadon Sancho (RW) - The Borussia Dortmund winger is already considered as one of the most exciting players in Europe and he's still only 20. Straight into the side.



Raheem Sterling (AM) - While Phil Foden is impressing at Manchester City, Sterling keeps him out of the starting XI here. Sterling's range of finishing and his dribbling could make him the perfect free-roaming player for England, if given freedom to drift out wide when he fancies it too.



Marcus Rashford (LW) - Rashford is thriving in a similar set up at Manchester United. He's enjoying his best scoring season to date, and usually performs in the national set up. Playing best from the left, he has to start.



3. Striker Harry Kane was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup Harry Kane (ST) - Kane completes the XI in unsurprising fashion, but is by no means guaranteed his place. Danny Ings is on fire for Southampton, while Mason Greenwood is also proving lethal in his first season at the top level. Both would give Southgate a headache, but dropping Kane immediately is unfair, especially considering he's just bagged his 200th and 201st career goals at club level.



Options For Rotation





While the starting XI doesn't make for any groundbreaking changes, the 4-2-3-1 system would encourage a more ruthless style of counter attack in order to compensate for England's weakest area: the midfield. Rashford and Sancho would tirelessly track back to provide reinforcement, which would allow the side to drop into a low-block 4-4-2 when not on the ball.





Mason Greenwood is yet to receive his first cap at senior level, as is Phil Foden, but it's looking more and more likely that this won't be the case by the time Euro 2021 comes around. Greenwood has already proven to be a ruthless finisher from every angle around the box, while Foden plays his game two or three steps ahead of everyone else, just behind the striker. Both youngsters would provide a fearlessness and suit the aggressive, counter-attacking style deployed, and push for starting spots.





As insane as it might sound, Kane isn't guaranteed his spot in the XI. The likes of Greenwood and Danny Ings could respond better to the faster-paced system, while Rashford could also do a job up top if Sterling shifts wide. The 28-year-old is no doubt a lethal finisher, but his game outside of the goalposts would have to step up.



