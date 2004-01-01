How to watch African Cup of Nations semi-finals & final on TV

We're down to four remaining teams in the African Cup of Nations.

Burkina Faso face Senegal on Wednesday for a spot in the final of the competition, where they will meet the victor of Thursday's semi-final between Cameroon and Egypt.

Here's how to keep up with all the action.

Semi-final

Burkina Faso vs Senegal

When is kick off? Wednesday 2 February, 19:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Stade du 4 Août 1983

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports/BBC iPlayer (UK), beIN Sports/Fanatiz (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

VAR? Redouane Jiyed

Sky Sports and BBC will share the UK coverage of this semi-final between Burkina Faso and Senegal, with beIN Sports and Fanatiz broadcasting the game in the US.

Burkina Faso stunned Tunisia in the last round and have already seen off Gabon earlier in the competition, but Senegal will be a whole different test.

Led by Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Senegal are unbeaten at AFCON this year and made light work of Equatorial Guinea and Cape Verde in the earlier knockout rounds.2

Cameroon vs Egypt

When is kick off? Thursday 3 February, 19:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Stade d'Olembe

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports/BBC iPlayer (UK), beIN Sports/Fanatiz (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? Gassama Bakary Papa

VAR? Haythem Guirat

Just like the first semi-final, Cameroon vs Egypt will be shown on both Sky Sports and BBC in the UK, and beIN Sports and Fanatiz in the US.

Hosts Cameroon have bagged 11 goals en route to the semi-final but have shared them between just two players - Vincent Aboubakar has six and Karl Toko Ekambi has chipped in with five.

The second half of Liverpool's African wing duo will be on show here as Mohamed Salah looks to add to his two goals in this one.

Final

TBC vs TBC

When is kick off? Sunday 6 February, 19:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Stade d'Olembe

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports/BBC iPlayer (UK), beIN Sports/Fanatiz (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube channel

Referee? TBC

VAR? TBC