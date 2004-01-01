How to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup

Liverpool play their final friendly before the resumption of the Premier League on Friday when they face AC Milan at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

The Reds finished their pre-World Cup campaign with four wins from four games in all competitions but suffered defeat in their last outing as they were beaten 3-1 following Alexandre Lacazette's double.

Milan have also been in action, beating Serie D Lombardy side Lumezzane before losing to Arsenal - both in normal time and in the additional penalty shootout.

Here's what you need to know about Friday's game.

Liverpool predicted lineup

With only two games left at the 2022 World Cup, Liverpool have been slowly welcoming their international stars back to Merseyside. France international Ibrahima Konate is the only Reds player remaining in Qatar.

In their most recent friendly outing, Fabio Carvalho put Liverpool 1-0 ahead before Mohamed Salah missed from the penalty spot. Manager Jurgen Klopp brought on a number of youngsters during the second half as Lyon pulled away.

Darwin Nunez is back from Uruguay duty and is training with the rest of the squad in Dubai, though first team stars like Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk may not be involved so soon.

Starting XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Ramsay, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Thiago, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.

What time does Liverpool vs AC Milan get underway?

Liverpool's Dubai Super Cup with AC Milan at Al Maktoum Stadium will begin at 3:30pm GMT.

The two sides have met four times previously in official competition, all coming in the Champions League. They shared final victories in 2005 and 2007 before meeting again in the 2021/22 group stage, where Liverpool won both meetings.

How to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan on live stream

Fans will be able to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan on either LFC TV or LFCTV GO, Liverpool's official streaming services.

What is the Dubai Super Cup?

The Dubai Super Cup is a four-team competition being played between December 8 and December 16. Four matches are being played, with each team playing twice, and all of the games will be staged at Al Nasr's Al Maktoum Stadium.

The format is a little bit complicated as each match will be concluded with a penalty shootout, regardless of the result. Additional points are on offer if your team wins.

A win is worth three points

A draw will see each team earn two points

A penalty shootout will be held after every match, the winners earn an extra point

Dubai Super Cup fixtures and schedule