How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly in Singapore

Liverpool and Crystal Palace will meet in Kallang, Singapore on Friday as the two Premier League sides continue their respective pre-season schedules.

The Reds started off with a 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United on Tuesday, with manager Jurgen Klopp using 32 players during the game.

Palace, meanwhile, have played two behind-closed-doors games, being held 1-1 with Accrington Stanley before edging Millwall in a high-scoring 5-4 victory.

Here's all the information you need for Friday's game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Friday 15 July, 11:05 (BST)

Friday 15 July, 11:05 (BST) Where is the match being played? Singapore National Stadium, Kallang

Singapore National Stadium, Kallang TV channel/live stream? LFCTV GO, PALACE TV+ (UK)

Liverpool team news vs Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Diogo Jota has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and won't play on Friday, having also been absent against United.

Goalkeeper Alisson has also pulled up with a fitness issue, with the likes of Adrian, Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek all in contention to play between the sticks.

Liverpool pre-season squad

Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Stefan Bajcetic, Fabio Carvalho, Luke Chambers, Bobby Clark, Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Davies, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Melkamu Frauendorf, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Thomas Hill, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Isaac Mabaya, Joel Matip, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Fabian Mrozek, James Norris, Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nat Phillips, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Thiago, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams.

Crystal Palace team news vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace have taken a young squad for their tour of Singapore and Australia, with a number of first-team stars left in London to "catch up on training".

Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Cheikhou Kouyate are all absent from the squad and in south London instead for domestic training with assistant manager Osian Roberts.

Crystal Palace pre-season squad

Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Remi Matthews, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Tayo Adaramola, Jake O’Brien, Cardo Siddik, Dan Quick, Kaden Rodney, Luka Milivojevic, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jadan Raymond, Malachi Boateng, David Ozoh, Killian Phillips, Scott Banks, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew, Rob Street, Victor Akinwale, Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace pre-season prediction

As ever with pre-season friendlies, there'll be plenty of chopping and changing from Liverpool and Palace with plenty of players in need of match fitness.

With that said, we've seen some high-scoring games in the past few days and hopefully the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Odsonne Edouard can keep that trend going.

Score prediction: Liverpool 5-2 Crystal Palace