Liverpool blew Villarreal away in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The 'Yellow Submarine' had already dumped Juventus and Bayern Munich out of the competition in previous rounds, but Jurgen Klopp's Reds never gave the underdogs a sniff.

The aggregate lead they take to Spain for next week's second leg is only 2-0, but it could so easily have been many more in the first half when a combination of an unconvincing Geronimo Rulli, the woodwork and well-timed blocks was all that kept Liverpool at bay.

Here is how the game played out on social media...

The massive games just keep on coming for Klopp’s Liverpool.

Anfield looking resplendent #LFC pic.twitter.com/QlPuuWoUJc — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 27, 2022

A lot has been made of the large ex-Premier League contingent at Villarreal, many of whom didn't make their mark in England. They have been whipped into shape by Unai Emery, himself a casualty of English football, but old habits die hard...

“Clumsy from Coquelin” is a sentence I’ve never heard before — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 27, 2022

Luis Diaz was sharp in the first half. Geronimo Rulli, who was Villarreal's hero in last season's Europa League final against Manchester United, looked less than impressive even at 0-0.

Another unconvincing save from Rulli to deny Diaz. Bag of nerves. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 27, 2022

The way Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses on the volley/first time is something else. Unreal technique! — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) April 27, 2022

Virgil van Dijk didn't have to do a lot of defending, although he did collect a rare Champions League yellow card for a first half body check on Samuel Chukwueze.

Virgil van Dijk has been booked in a #UCL game for the first time since December 2018 against Napoli. pic.twitter.com/cKNzZ8scJu — Squawka (@Squawka) April 27, 2022

Liverpool were so good they limited Villarreal to very little going forward. Neutrals were denied seeing the same side that had dumped Juventus and Bayern Munich out previously.

Villarreal are actually often a lot better than this. The idea that they are some sort of plucky outsiders is way off the mark. Beaten Juventus , Bayern , Arsenal and Man Utd in last year alone. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) April 27, 2022

Alisson pegged his washing out on the Liverpool crossbar 10 minutes ago and has just made himself a brew — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 27, 2022

It took a while for the first goal to come, but it wasn't for want of trying.

Stunning strike from Thiago hammers against the woodwork. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 27, 2022

HT: #LFC 0 Villarreal 0: Liverpool so far unable to make their dominance count at Anfield with the visitors defending well and riding their luck at times. Thiago's stunning strike hit the post. Diaz has forced a couple of saves and Salah/Mane have also gone close. Long way to go. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 27, 2022

Eventually the breakthrough came in freak fashion.

Jordan Henderson's cross took a wicked deflection off Pervis Estupinan and left Rulli for dead as it soared into the back of the net.

GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! HENDERSON 1-0 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 27, 2022

Then the floodgates threatened to open as Sadio Mane added a second just minutes later.

Mane, a mark of consistency season on season since he arrived, beat the offside trap to put this game to bed and start a real party at Anfield.

GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MANE 2-0 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 27, 2022

Sadio Mane has now scored 20+ goals in four of the last five seasons:



◉ 2017/18: 20

◉ 2018/19: 26

◉ 2019/20: 22

◎ 2020/21: 16

◉ 2021/22: 20



Super Sadio. ?‍♂️#UCL pic.twitter.com/vcH7zOcrDF — Squawka (@Squawka) April 27, 2022

Hard to imagine Villarreal scoring three goals in 20 games against this Liverpool side. This looks done — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 27, 2022

Could Liverpool and Manchester City monopolise Europe for English clubs?

Don’t think this English club Champions League dominance is ending any time in the next few years tbh — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 27, 2022

52' Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal

53' Liverpool 1-0 Villarreal

55' Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal



Two minutes that Liverpool too full control of the tie! ? pic.twitter.com/2gce78eNUj — 90min (@90min_Football) April 27, 2022

Another reminder that, yes, Alisson had nothing to do.

FT: #LFC 2 Villarreal 0: Liverpool in the box seat ahead of next Tuesday's second leg in Spain. Really impressive, composed, mature European performance. Stayed patient and got their reward in the second half with Estupinan's own goal followed by Mane's finish. Half a job done. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 27, 2022

Rio Ferdinand on BT: “This is the best Liverpool team I have ever seen in my time.” — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) April 27, 2022

? In matches against Man Utd, Everton and Villarreal, Thiago has completed 326 of his 337 attempted passes. Just 11 misplaced in 260 minutes on the pitch #UCL pic.twitter.com/zF0mZf7zpC — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 27, 2022

9 - Liverpool have won nine matches in the UEFA Champions League this season; the most games they have ever won in a single campaign in European competition (excluding qualifiers). Juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/Nch2bFQ57x — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2022