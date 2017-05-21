How, Where & When Liverpool Can Win the Premier League Title From Here

​After the dramatic win over Wolves on Thursday night, BT Sport's Des Kelly tried to point out to Klopp that Liverpool could potentially afford to lose as many as six of their remaining 15 Premier League games and still win the title.

It was an idea that Klopp said ​he 'could vomit' at.

In his press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury at the weekend, the boss called a journalist out for a 's*** question' about whether the title race was already over.

He's not thinking about anything other than the next game (he says), while media-trained players allow little more than a knowing smirk when asked about title prospects. One game at a time is the party line.

However, in reality, you and I (and they) know that a first top-flight title for ​Liverpool in 2020 looks about as sure a bet as anything now. The Reds are unbeaten in 23, winning 22 and have been silly, silly good, so far. Want some context of just how good? ​Read this .

But 'when?', 'how?' and 'what?', I hear you cry! Here are your answers...

What do Liverpool need now to win the Premier League?

Well, t he absolute maximum number of points ​Manchester City can achieve now is 93 - five fewer than they managed last season and four fewer than Liverpool. Leicester, meanwhile, can only get as many as 90, if they win every single game they have remaining.





So, basically the Reds need 94 to absolutely guarantee the title at this point.





Currently on 67, Klopp's side need 27 more points to be sure - or nine more wins from 15.





11 wins, however, would take Liverpool to 33 victories for the season - a new Premier League record, surpassing City's 32 (2017/18, 2018/19).





More on other ​records Liverpool could still break this season here.

When and where can Liverpool win the Premier League?

If City suddenly self-destructed and started losing every game, Liverpool could seal the title on 1 March. Though the Reds actually play on the 29 February at Watford, if City were to lose (and Leicester hadn't made up the ground), the title chase would officially be over.

That won't happen though.

More likely is that it may come down to one of two key dates.





The first of which is 4 April, when Liverpool travel to the Etihad to play City. If Liverpool were to hold off Pep Guardiola's side in that fixture, with six games to spare, it would br eak the Premier League record for quickest-ever title. If they were to remain undefeated past this point, Liverpool would also surpass Arsenal's 'Invincibles' unbeaten streak too.





Even before that though, Liverpool go to Everton's Goodison Park on 16 March, where many fans would love to see it wrapped up (eight games to spare). Imagine.





It is possible if Liverpool and City keep picking up points at exactly the same rate they have done so far...

What are the biggest obstacles remaining for Liverpool in the title race?

Well, obviously away trips to City and Everton are big tests but they may be too late to make a real dent in the Reds' charge, even if they are lost.

Before that, Liverpool go away to West Ham (29/1) in the middle of three games in seven days, while in-form Southampton (1/2), historical bogey side Crystal Palace (21/3), Arsenal (2/5) and Chelsea (9/5) are also still on the calendar.



