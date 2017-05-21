How, Where & When Liverpool Can Win the Premier League Title From Here

After the dramatic win over Wolves on Thursday night, BT Sport's Des Kelly tried to point out to Klopp that Liverpool could potentially afford to lose as many as six of their remaining 15 Premier League games and still win the title.
It was an idea that Klopp said he 'could vomit' at.
In his press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury at the weekend, the boss called a journalist out for a 's*** question' about whether the title race was already over.
He's not thinking about anything other than the next game (he says), while media-trained players allow little more than a knowing smirk when asked about title prospects. One game at a time is the party line.
However, in reality, you and I (and they) know that a first top-flight title for Liverpool in 2020 looks about as sure a bet as anything now. The Reds are unbeaten in 23, winning 22 and have been silly, silly good, so far.
But 'when?', 'how?' and 'what?', I hear you cry!
What do Liverpool need now to win the Premier League?
When and where can Liverpool win the Premier League?
If City suddenly self-destructed and started losing every game, Liverpool could seal the title on 1 March. Though the Reds actually play on the 29 February at Watford, if City were to lose (and Leicester hadn't made up the ground), the title chase would officially be over.
That won't happen though.
More likely is that it may come down to one of two key dates.
What are the biggest obstacles remaining for Liverpool in the title race?
Well, obviously away trips to City and Everton are big tests but they may be too late to make a real dent in the Reds' charge, even if they are lost.
Before that, Liverpool go away to West Ham (29/1) in the middle of three games in seven days, while in-form Southampton (1/2), historical bogey side
Source : 90min