Huge Financial Loss Touted for Liverpool if Premier League Is Forced Behind Closed Doors

Liverpool are facing the possibility of huge financial losses alongside many other Premier League clubs, if football returns behind closed doors.











The coronavirus pandemic is already having unprecedented impacts on football clubs up and down the country, especially those in the women's game and further down the pyramid.





However, those in the Premier League are far from immune, with the extent of the possible impact at the top of the tree likely to be damaging.









Anfield from above As Football Remains Suspended.

The Premier League have been discussing what to do with the remainder of the season, holding meetings throughout the week regarding ‘Project Restart’. Latest propositions have suggested playing games at neutral venues behind closed doors, in stadiums situated away from densely populated areas. Meanwhile, fans may not be able to return to stadiums until 2021.







Football Insider claim that Liverpool specifically could stand to lose 'around £85m' from a loss of matchday revenue in a worst-case scenario that next season is also played behind closed doors.





Though entirely speculative, Football Insider's figure is based on a similar number (£84.2m) reported in the club's accounts from last season for the Reds' matchday revenue.









Anfield holds up to 54,000 fans on a normal matchday, and with Liverpool selling out game after game, missing out on having fans at games could well be a severe adjustment for the Premier League leaders.













A full Anfield on a regular matchday for Liverpool.

It has already been reported that the Reds have put their transfer plans for this summer on ice - including a move for top target Timo Werner - as a result of the financial impact of the pandemic.





The Premier League's ‘Project Restart’ has been received with mixed reception from top-flight clubs. While some officials are eager to finish the season as soon as possible to maintain sporting merit, there is controversy due to the fact that the death toll and number of cases in the UK remains relatively high.













At a meeting of Shareholders, clubs discussed possible steps to resume the 2019/20 season



The League and clubs will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert advice and after consultation with players and managers



More: https://t.co/GJr8UN1Kzb pic.twitter.com/b5TjUkKcxp — Premier League (@premierleague) May 1, 2020

The UK is now entering its 40th day in lockdown, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures on 23 March. As of Thursday, the British Covid-19 death toll stands at 27,510- the third highest in the world behind only Italy and the United States.









Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, just two wins away from sealing the title. They are eager to have their first triumph in 30 years confirmed, almost two months after the Premier League season was suspended.









