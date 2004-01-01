Ibrahima Konate denies Liverpool talks & commits future to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate has denied Liverpool have made any contact with either him or his representatives despite reports suggesting a deal is close to completion.

Jurgen Klopp's backline has been decimated by injuries this season and the club were forced to delve into the January transfer market in a bid to bolster their defensive options.

Ibrahima Konate has denied having any contact with Liverpool | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Both Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies arrived at Anfield in the mid-season window - with the latter yet to make a single appearance for the Reds - though Klopp was said to be looking to strengthen his arsenal further with the signing of Konate this summer.

But when asked about a potential move, the Frenchman claimed no contact had been made and that he intends to fulfil the remaining two years on his deal with RB Leipzig,

“There are often rumours in football and many believe them immediately," he told BILD. "I or my agents did not get a call from Liverpool. I also have big goals with RB Leipzig. These are currently the best possible result in the Bundesliga, reaching the cup final and the Under-21 European Championship with France.

"I have a contract until 2023 and contracts are there to fulfil them."

Konate says no contact has been made by Jurgen Klopp or Liverpool | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 21-year-old's importance to RB Leipzig will grow further next season as star defender Dayot Upamecano departs for Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Konate was asked whether he saw himself as the natural successor to Upamecano at the club, but he refused to draw any similarities between the pair.

"I don't want to be Dayot's successor - I'm me," he said. "We both came to Leipzig in 2017 and played well together here. Unfortunately, our paths are now parting. I'll give Dayot the new job and continue doing my thing here."

Konate has been forced to overcome a number of serious injuries in the last two years and has subsequently made just 12 Bundesliga starts in little under two seasons.

Having made his first appearance in the starting XI in the win over Werder Bremen earlier this month, Konate said it felt good to be back in the fold - but conceded it's going to take him some time to regain match sharpness.

“Only on the PlayStation are players fit again so quickly after an injury and at their old level," he quipped. "I feel good, but I need a few more weeks to be able to call up my full performance."