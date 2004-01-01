Ibrahima Konate targeting place in France's World Cup squad

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is waiting on a call from Didier Deschamps as he hopes to work his way in France's World Cup plans.

Konate has enjoyed a very good first season at Anfield following his move from RB Leipzig and his progress was rewarded by Jurgen Klopp with a start in the Champions League final.

Liverpool lost the game 1-0 but Konate impressed throughout, and he hopes that his promising displays will soon earn him a senior call-up.

"I think I can be satisfied with my season, but I know I need to work to continue to get better," Konate said after the final whistle.

Konate admits he has not yet heard from Deschamps, who recently called up Arsenal's on-loan star William Saliba after an impressive season at Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

"The coach knows better than me, I have put in my performances - which I have are good. It remains a goal of mine (to be called up) but he has not called me, but I'm not going to complain.

"I am going to keep working hard, redouble my efforts to achieve my goal and the World Cup is of course a goal, but not only for me, lots of player and there are other defenders in my position who have not been called up.

"It is very good there are so many good players in the France team, it gives us extra motivation to work. As I said it remains my goal (to play for France) and I will try to achieve it."