Ibrahima Konate to miss start of the Premier League season with injury

Liverpool have confirmed that Ibrahima Konate has sustained an injury which will keep him out for the start of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The defender last summer for £36m and became a key member of the Reds squad, making 29 appearances in all competitions as the club won a cup double.

Konate is now set to miss the start of his second campaign as a Liverpool player due to a knock picked up in a friendly.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Sean Walsh bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Chelsea's plans to sign Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana. There's the latest on James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong, and chat on Diogo Jota's new deal and Roberto Firmino's Liverpool future. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

An official statement from the club on the injury read: "Ibrahima Konate is set to miss the start of the 2022-23 season after sustaining an injury during Sunday’s pre-season encounter with RC Strasbourg Alsace.

"The centre-back was forced from the field in the second half of the Anfield encounter having picked up a knock."

The defender himself also posted about the injury on his social media channels, stating: "Unfortunately, I have to spend some time off the pitch but it won’t be too long. In the meantime, I will be doing my best to come back even stronger and supporting the boys."