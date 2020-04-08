Idrissa Gueye Insists He Hasn't Talked to Sadio Mané About a Possible Move to PSG

​Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye has insisted that he has not talked to his Sengalese teammate and Liverpool star Sadio Mané about a potential transfer to France.

Mane won the Premier League's golden boot last season (with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) and has been crucial to the Reds' dominant 2019/20 Premier League campaign, as well as their Champions League title win last season.

His performances have led to interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, who are looking at making a big-money offer to try steal him away from Merseyside for their respective teams.

And when asked if he had discussed the possibility of the winger joining him at the Parc des Princes, his international teammate Gueye was adamant that he had no idea if the Liverpool star was even considering the move.

He told French broadcaster Canal Plus, as quoted by ​Inside Futbol: "For Sadio Mané, we talk about it every year, we will have to see how it will happen and whether he wants to come to France and PSG. But I didn't discuss it with him and I don't know how it will happen."

It would be a sensational move from the Parisians to sign the former Southampton star, given that he has been arguably Liverpool's best performing forward, with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah not having performed to their usual standards this season. The ​possible departure of the Brazilian Neymar could leave the French club with a huge budget to chase the signing of the winger though.

It's hard to understand why the Senegal international would consider a move to Ligue 1, given ​Liverpool's recent success in the Premier League, with the club in a prime position to win major trophies going forward.



Recently, it was ​reported that Mané was a target for ​Los Blancos as they look to overhaul their forward line, but Liverpool executives are understood to be confident that the 27-year-old will stay at Anfield and wouldn't entertain an approach from the La Liga side.