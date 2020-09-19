Ilkay Gundogan Believes Man City Will Need Repeat of Historic Season to Topple Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes his side will have to break the 100-point barrier if they're to regain their Premier League crown from Liverpool this season.

City's 2017/18 outfit became the first side in English football history to collect 100 points in a single season before their 98-point tally a season later was enough to pip Liverpool to the post.

The Cityzens, however, couldn't cope with Jürgen Klopp's imperious juggernaut last time out as the Reds blitzed their way to their maiden Premier League crown with a 99-point haul. City were left 18 points adrift in second.

Pep Guardiola's men were far too inconsistent - losing nine games - and that's something Gundogan believes they simply have to improve.

“Last season we scored the most goals and Ederson got the Golden Glove for most clean sheets, but we still need to improve because we lost too many games,” the German said (via the Guardian) ahead of City's 2020/21 season opener at Wolves on Monday night.

“Some games we would win comfortably, then in others we would make a mistake or not finish our chances and lose. It is impossible to win every game but what you can do is try to learn from your defeats.

"We have to try to be more consistent in all the games. It is hard to rack up 100 points or 98 points every single year, but if we want to be challenging for all the titles again this season we have to be closer to that sort of standard," he added.

Gundogan also emphasised that wholesale changes aren't required if they're to regain their Premier League crown.

"We shouldn’t be looking to completely change the way we do things, because we have a certain way of playing that has worked well for us in the past, but there are small things we can improve on if we want a better season than last year.”