Images of Liverpool's New Nike Third Kit Leak Online

Liverpool’s third kit for next season has been leaked online, with images circulating social media on Thursday.





The Reds have signed a new kit deal with Nike, announcing the multi-year partnership back in January. With numerous images of the alleged home and away kits on social media recently, we now have an idea of what the third and final kit will look like.





According to Footy Headlines, Liverpool's third kit will be black with grey and red detailing.

According to Footy Headlines, Liverpool’s third kit will be black with grey and red detailing. It will feature a chequered front with black and grey tiles, while incorporating a rose red trim on the collar and sides.





While they note that they are not ‘100% sure’ it is the real kit, they believe that the final official strip will be similar to the leaked design.





Footy Headlines have a strong track record of correctly leaking new kits, revealing a number of shirts over the years. This season alone, they have accurately leaked kits from the top Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham.





The Premier League ball, which is also made by Nike.

Nike are due to officially release the new Liverpool kits in August, as per an agreement with the club. The American brand are taking over from New Balance as the Reds’ kit manufacturer, who have been making their kits since 2015.





When the deal comes into effect, Nike will become Liverpool’s sixth different kit supplier. They are the third American company after New Balance and Warrior Sports, following in the footsteps of previous manufacturers adidas, Umbro and Reebok.





Liverpool’s home and away kit have been previously leaked, first emerging almost nine months ago. The home shirt is set to be plain red with a smooth white and green trim, while the away kit looks like it will be turquoise with black details.





Liverpool with the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool will wear the gold Premier League patch on their sleeves next season, after clinching the league title. The Reds ended their 30-year wait with an outstanding season, finishing 17 points clear and securing the second-best points tally ever with 99 points.





The new Premier League season will begin on 12 September, with Liverpool back in action two weeks earlier with the Community Shield. They will contest the curtain raiser on 29 August, facing either Chelsea or Arsenal at Wembley Stadium.





