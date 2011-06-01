Impressive Stat From Liverpool Thrashing Leicester Shows How Far Ahead the Reds Are

​ Liverpool moved 13 points ahead of the chasing pack on Boxing Day when thrashed second place Leicester 4-0 at King Power Stadium.





Even if Manchester City win their game on Friday evening that Liverpool lead will still be 11 points - and will almost certainly enough to finally deliver a long awaited first league title for the Reds since 1990.





Liverpool have built that lead by winning all but one of their 18 Premier League games so far – the other was drawn and they remain unbeaten. As things stand, Jurgen Klopp’s side are incredibly on course to better Manchester City’s ‘centurion’ points tally from 2017/18.

But it was the nature of thrashing Leicester that shows how far ahead the Reds are.

The 4-0 score-line was the biggest margin of victory in a game between the top two in the Premier League title race since Manchester City annihilated Manchester United 6-1 in 2011.

The Leicester game could have been a difficult one for Liverpool as it had taken a James Milner penalty deep into stoppage time to see off the Foxes in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

On this occasion, Liverpool took the lead through Roberto Firmino in the first half and then built on that advantage with a quick flurry of goals in the second half. Milner scored from the spot, Firmino got a second and Trent Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring at 4-0.

It was a comprehensive performance that saw Liverpool dominate possession and have 15 attempts on goal to Leicester’s three. The Reds didn’t even allow their opponents a shot on target in the end.

Liverpool, of course, also have a game in hand on the rest as a result of the recent West Ham fixture being postponed to make way for FIFA Club World Cup commitments before Christmas.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!