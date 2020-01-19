Inter Interest Puts Pressure on Gini Wijnaldum Contract Renewal Talks at Liverpool

​One of the many things put on ice by the pandemic-enforced lockdown and subsequent hiatus brought upon football throughout Europe is Liverpool's squad planning, with all transfer business and contract renewal talks supposedly on hold for the time being.

​Recent reports claim that Liverpool have decided against working on any deals while there is still so much uncertainty surrounding the summer transfer window and will only restart their activities once there is more clarity on the situation.

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is the first-team star most affected by a halt on contract negotiations, with the Netherlands international the only regular starter not to have relatively recently signed a new long-term deal. His current terms are due to expire in the summer of 2021.

As recently as last month, ​Liverpool were reported to be in ​'advanced talks' with the 29-year-old to extend his deal until at least 2023. However, selling the player remains an option if terms couldn't be agreed - although this is not a preferable outcome .

Now, ​TuttoMercatoWeb claim that Inter are keen on Wijnaldum as the search for new midfield recruits and see his contract situation as an opportunity to land a 'low cost' alternative to first-choice target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio.

TMW concede that if and when Wijnaldum were to officially sign an extension with Liverpool, Inter's interest would end.

Before the break, the former Newcastle star had featured in 28 of Liverpool's 29 ​Premier League games this season, with the Reds holding an almost mathematically insurmountable 25-point lead over Manchester City.

With both the Premier League and Serie A on hold indefinitely, there is not yet any indication of when the ​transfer window will be open, nor how the financial ramifications of the shutdown will affect clubs' ability to do business.

Liverpool backtracked on a decision to furlough non-playing staff earlier in the week, following widespread criticism. However, ​CEO Peter Moore warned that crisis means the club faces a potential 'massive downturn in revenue'.