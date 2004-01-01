Inter host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday, with the Nerazzurri gearing up for their return to this stage after a decade away.

After three group stage eliminations, Simone Inzaghi has guided Inter into the knockout stages for the first time since the days of Diego Milito and Wesley Sneijder.

Standing between themselves and a place in the quarter-finals are a Liverpool side who look back to their relentless best.

How will the Italian champions line up for this one? Let's take a look.

Inter predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Champions League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Can Stefan de Vrij get one over compatriot Virgil van Dijk? | Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Samir Handanovic (GK) - The club captain is way past his best but his place between the sticks is assured for this season at least.



Milan Skriniar (CB) - Perpetually linked with a move away, Skriniar will face a mighty challenge in keeping Sadio Mane quiet.



Stefan de Vrij (CB) - Similarly a regular of the transfer gossip column, De Vrij will be out to prove that he is the best Dutch centre-back around.



Federico Dimarco (CB) - Alessandro Bastoni's absence is a huge blow for Inter, and we can only wish Dimarco the best of luck at trying to contain Mohamed Salah.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders

Arturo Vidal could come into the lineup | Marco Canoniero/GettyImages

Denzel Dumfries (RWB) - Has firmly made this spot his own following a summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven. Should be able to match Andy Robertson stride for stride.



Arturo Vidal (CM) - The veteran midfielder is the most obvious candidate to replace the suspended Nicolo Barella.



Marcelo Brozovic (CM) - Brozovic's duel with Fabinho should be a combative if not interesting one.



Hakan Calhanoglu (CM) - The Turkey international has looked right up for the challenge ever since his controversial move from rivals Milan.



Ivan Perisic (LWB) - What a revelation Perisic has been at wing-back this season. Expect him to cause Trent Alexander-Arnold some problems.

3. Forwards

A cracking pair | Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Lautaro Martinez (CF) - Expect Jurgen Klopp to wax lyrical about the bullish Martinez after this one.



Edin Dzeko (CF) - With 14 goals in 32 games so far this season, Inter have rarely missed Romelu Lukaku thanks to the contributions of Dzeko.