Inter Tracking Georginio Wijnaldum With Liverpool Future Still Unresolved

Inter are understood to have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, with the Dutchman still undecided over his future.

Wijnaldum is continuing to play a crucial role in the heart of the Reds' midfield this season, despite being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the last transfer window. The 30-year-old - who has a contract at Anfield until next summer - has made 13 appearance so far this term, with his versatility in midfield continuing to be very useful to Jurgen Klopp.

Wijnaldum remains a key figure at Liverpool | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Barça boss Ronald Koeman was keen to link back up with the Dutchman during the last transfer window, but no deal ever materialised despite his current contract situation. Calciomercato now report that Inter have asked for further information about Wijnaldum, as they eye up a potential move of their own.

Chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is thought to have identified Wijnaldum as a target, and the report states there is a possibility the club could look to offer the player a contract in the coming weeks.

However, outgoings will be required before any deal can be done. Inter are looking to offload Christian Eriksen, who has simply been unable to make any kind of impact in Italy since his move, as well as Radja Nainggolan and Matías Vecino.

But Wijnaldum himself is at a crossroads as Barcelona remain interested, while Klopp has also made clear his desire to keep hold of the midfielder.

In fact, Calciomercato state that the Reds have already offered Wijnaldum a new and improved contract, but for the player, it isn't all about the money. Instead, the chance of playing in another country and in another league is appealing to him, hence why a move away is seen as the most likely option.

90min learned towards the end of October that Klopp was urging the Liverpool board to tie down Wijnaldum, amid further interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutch midfielder is viewed as not

only an important figure on the pitch, but also as a dressing room leader.