Inter vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Italian champions Inter host Liverpool on Wednesday evening in the first leg of one of this season's mammoth Champions League last-16 ties.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have already made the journey to San Siro this season, easily seeing off the challenge of Milan to secure a perfect group stage finish.

The Nerazzurri are heading into the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in a decade after three successive group stage eliminations, and Simone Inzaghi could hardly have wished for a trickier challenge.

Here's all you need to know ahead of this one.

How to watch Inter vs Liverpool on TV/live stream - UK/US

When is kick off? Wednesday 16 February, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? San Siro

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 2 (UK), CBS (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel

Referee? Szymon Marciniak (POL)

VAR? Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Inter team news

After receiving a red card on the final matchday of the group stage, Inter will be without key man Nicolo Barella for both legs of this tie.

Inzaghi will also be without star defender Alessandro Bastoni with an ankle problem, while Joaquin Correa is not expected to have recovered from a hamstring injury in time for this one.

Liverpool team news

After losing Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita to the African Cup of Nations last month, Jurgen Klopp must be feeling like the luckiest man in the world.

Unless he discloses otherwise in his press conference on Tuesday evening, Klopp currently has no injury concerns and has a full squad to choose from.

Inter vs Liverpool head-to-head record

These two European giants have met just four times in the past.

They most recently butted heads at this stage of the 2007/08 Champions League, with Liverpool prevailing 3-0 on aggregate.

However, Inter conquered the Reds on their way to winning the 1965 European Cup, overturning a 3-1 deficit to beat Liverpool 4-3 over the course of the tie.

Inter vs Liverpool score prediction

Liverpool have recovered after a mid-winter wobble and are starting to look formidable again as they go in search of their seventh European crown.

Klopp's side did just enough to beat Burnley at the weekend, but Inter represent an entirely different problem.

With the away goals rule now canned, the Reds may be content to leave San Siro simply needing a win back on home soil - Inter's recent derby loss to Milan was only their second at home this season.

Prediction: Inter 1-1 Liverpool