Is Darwin Nunez playing vs South Korea today?

Uruguay begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday with a clash against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The two teams have met twice before at the World Cup with both games ending in victories for Uruguay, triumphing over South Korea 1-0 and 2-1 in 1990 and 2010 respectively.

It's an interesting mix of old heads and fresh faces for the South Americans. Stalwarts like Diego Godin, Matias Vecino and Luis Suarez have been included in the starting XI against South Korea, while there are also spots for in-form midfielders Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Darwin Nunez is also included in the starting XI. Nunez has made an all-action start to life at new club Liverpool - he was sent off early against Crystal Palace in one of his first games but has still registered nine goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

He was thought to have suffered a knock to his ankle in training and had to be withdrawn in the days leading up to the fixture, but he has made a recovery as the two-time World Cup winners look to open up the 2022 campaign with victory.

Uruguay face a South Korea side led by Son Heung-min who are looking for more iconic moments at the World Cup. Guus Hiddink led them to the semi finals in 2002, while victory over Germany in 2018 was later dubbed the 'Miracle of Kazan'.