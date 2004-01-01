Is There an Asterisk Next to Liverpool's Title Win? 90min Asked Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville

An asterisk.





That little symbol. That one that football fans who don't follow Liverpool will be turning around and pointing to over the next few years, well, probably, when discussing the destination of the 2019/20 Premier League title.





It's Liverpool's trophy, there's no doubt about that now. The only question that remains is just about when they'll make it official.





The Reds return to action following the suspension of the Premier League season this weekend at Goodison Park, knowing that there's a possibility they can confirm the title there dependent on Manchester City's result against Arsenal, though they'll have plenty of chances to do so in the coming days and weeks.





Liverpool have run away with the title this term, but the suspension of the campaign, controversy over whether the season will be voided or not, changes to the rules (five substitutes, you know), and the fact that it will be completely in empty stadiums may give opposing fans that little stick to poke away at Liverpool's achievement.





Fans like Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, perhaps? 90min were lucky enough to speak to the former Manchester United captain and his colleague, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, ahead of the season restart this week, with Sky Sports showing 64 live games through until the end of the campaign.





Given the two obviously played for two great rivals, we couldn't resist asking the question.





Gary, is there an asterisk next to Liverpool’s name this season - given all that’s happened?





Gary Neville has had his say on Liverpool's upcoming title win

Gary Neville: "[laughing] If I’m being serious, no. I mean I will put one there, don’t worry! Absolutely!"





Jamie Carragher: "[interrupting] I’ve got 19 asterisks ready, we’ve all got them ready. We’ve got 19 and each asterisk is going to have a line - about ‘the only team to win 25 out of 27, the most points ever, the most successful team - there’s a t-shirt coming for ya!"





GN: "It just won’t be the same as if it would’ve happened naturally, but you can’t deny that Liverpool have been the best team by a stretch this season. They were unlucky last season and it’s been coming for a couple of years.





"We’ll find a weakness there and we’ll keep poking at it over the next few years and maybe introduce the asterisk at some point. But if we’re being honest about football point of view and the season completes then it will be what it will be.





"The only reason you would’ve put something like that against it is if it was decided by points per game or if it was on neutral venues - if the integrity of the competition and other such things were broken. But football’s been intent on returning from day one, and it will do."





Jamie, does the asterisk teasing matter to you? How do you feel about the trophy lift likely being without fans?





Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have been instrumental in Liverpool's charge to the title

JC: "Liverpool's moment of winning the league is gone, in terms of that euphoric moment - whether it's the goal to win the league, whether it's at Anfield or wherever it is. It's gone. I think Liverpool fans accept that.





"And rightly so in some ways, because I’m actually thinking of us (the fans). If Liverpool score the goal to win the league, how excited do we get, how do we commentate because of the situation that we’re in. So it is different, there’s no doubt about that.





"But I think Liverpool now are just probably pleased that the football’s back and eventually they can say they’ve won 19 titles - the fear was at one stage that the season could be voided.





"Liverpool are going to win the league, but there will have always been people saying ‘you never won it properly’ - it would’ve been a nonsense but always been there considering how far Liverpool are ahead.





"It’d have been interesting if this was last season and City and Liverpool were neck and neck. They’ll win the league in the next nine games, but in terms of actually winning the league against Everton - that’s what a lot of Liverpool supporters want to do.





And Jamie, how does it feel to have football back?





Carragher and Neville will be a part of the Sky Sports coverage

JC: "I'm excited. You could say it's not different to an 'end of season' if you like, but with the end of season, normally, and there's no tournament, you know when the next season is going to start.





"It's completely different - so there is a big build up really, and it is going to be a different game with no supporters there. It won't be the same and it won't be as good, but it'll certainly be better than what we've had over the last three months.





"The fact there's going to be three or four games a day on, it's going to be almost a mini-tournament, like watching a World Cup or a Euros."





