Isak Bergmann Johannesson: Things to Know About the Icelandic Youngster

You would be forgiven for not necessarily keeping up to date with the goings-on in Swedish football, and specifically at IFK Norrköping.

But to fill you in, 17-year-old Isak Bergmann Johannesson has already become a key figure within the team and as a result of his very impressive performances, a number of clubs have sat up and taken notice of him. In fact, Liverpool became the most recent club to send scouts to watch him in action.

Bergmann Johannesson is most dangerous when finding pockets of space to work in and setting up his teammates with pinpoint passes. But he's definitely not afraid of going for goal himself either.



In a tight tussle with Helsingborg back in August, the youngster - who was playing left back on this occasion - made a bright run up field to support the attack. Feeding the ball to a teammate on the edge of the box, Bergmann Johannesson looked to play a clever one-two, receiving the ball back just inside the 18 yard box.



Without hesitating, he unleashed a ferocious strike with his left foot, with the ball rifling into the top corner at the near post.



The goalkeeper just stood there, what else was he supposed to do?

5. A Family of Footballers

Thordarson is Bergmann Johannesson's grandfather | Pete Norton/Getty Images

While Bergmann Johannesson was just three years old back in 2006, his father Joey Gudjonsson was turning out for Leicester City (even though he had already agreed a move elsewhere).



March 2006 saw Gudjonsson produce an iconic moment that will live long in the memory of Foxes fans, scoring a stunning goal from the halfway line against Hull. It was perfectly executed, with the ball floating into the back of the net without even bouncing.



Simply stunning.



Gudjonsson enjoyed spells with Aston Villa, Wolves, Leicester, Burnley and Huddersfield among others.



As for Bergmann Johannesson's grandfather, he is none other than Gudjon Thordarson, who managed Stoke City, Crewe, Barnsley ant Notts County among others.

6. Born in England