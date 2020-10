Isak Bergmann Johannesson: Things to Know About the Icelandic Youngster

You would be forgiven for not necessarily keeping up to date with the goings-on in Swedish football, and specifically at IFK Norrköping.

But to fill you in, 17-year-old Isak Bergmann Johannesson has already become a key figure within the team and as a result of his very impressive performances, a number of clubs have sat up and taken notice of him. In fact, Liverpool became the most recent club to send scouts to watch him in action.

Expressen report that Liverpool scout Mads Jorgensen watched him as Norrköping played out a 2-2 draw with AIK on Monday. Indeed, the club's chief scout Stig Torbjörnsen confirmed that should a suitable offer come in, Norrköping could well part ways with the youngster.

But it won't come as much of a surprise to hear that the Reds aren't the only ones interested in his signature, not by a long shot. Here, we at 90min have decided to take a look at some key things to know about Bergmann Johannesson...

1. Outstanding Stats Already

2. So Many Interested Clubs That Norrköping Have Had to Turn Scouts Away

3. Dream Move? Man Utd

4. A Ferocious Left Foot

If you’re not watching ?? Isak Bergmann Jóhannesson (17)...



Start now. ?



The young @ifknorrkoping mid already has 3 goals/5 assists in 14 starts on the season and can do this ⤵️pic.twitter.com/zWcgUx5ALX — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) August 10, 2020

Bergmann Johannesson doesn't even turn 18 until March, but he's already become a key figure within this Norrköping team. A versatile player, Bergmann Johannesson can play on either wing or as a central midfielder, which is his preferred position.Oh, and he's also filled in at left beck this season as well.The midfielder has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, netting four times and providing a further ten assists as well. The teenager plays with a maturity beyond his years, knowing when to drive forward and go for goal himself and when to pick out a teammate.At international level, despite his age, he is already featuring for Iceland's Under-21s such is his talent and should he continue to progress, a senior international call up won't be too far away.Liverpool became the most recent club to send a scout to watch Bergmann Johannesson in action, but they simply joined a rather long list of suitors. In fact, that list contains most of the top clubs in Europe, including Manchester United and Juventus These sides have all decided to send scouts to see the youngster first hand in recent months, but due to COVID-19 measures, only six scouts are allowed to attend a game in Sweden. As a result, Norrköping director Jens Magnusson recently confirmed that they have had to start turning away scouts as there are simply far too many looking to see Bergmann Johannesson up close."I think there are six scouts who can be admitted per match. But we had an incredible number of more requests for this match [vs AIK]," he told FotbollDirekt "So there is a limitation. There we had to pull the handbrake a bit now. Then you never know exactly which players they are there to watch, of course. But here at the end, it is no secret that many are there to see Isak."Torbjörnsen even added that this isn't a rare occurrence either, saying: "That is completely correct, there were many who were not admitted. Glad that so many who want to come in and watch IFK Norrköping. It has been so many times this season actually."Liverpool may well have recently sent scouts to watch him in action, but the youngster would prefer a move to Reds rivals Man Utd should the opportunity present itself.He told Expressen : "Manchester United [is my dream club], along with IFK Norrköping. But I lived in Manchester as a child and watched many matches there."Despite this, however, he refused to rule out the possibility of joining either Man City or Liverpool should they come calling, adding: "You can not say so. They play good football. Manchester City and Liverpool have been great."Bergmann Johannesson has made clear his preferred move, perhaps he could be the latest talented teenager to make the switch to Old Trafford? Only time will tell.

Bergmann Johannesson is most dangerous when finding pockets of space to work in and setting up his teammates with pinpoint passes. But he's definitely not afraid of going for goal himself either.



In a tight tussle with Helsingborg back in August, the youngster - who was playing left back on this occasion - made a bright run up field to support the attack. Feeding the ball to a teammate on the edge of the box, Bergmann Johannesson looked to play a clever one-two, receiving the ball back just inside the 18 yard box.



Without hesitating, he unleashed a ferocious strike with his left foot, with the ball rifling into the top corner at the near post.



The goalkeeper just stood there, what else was he supposed to do?

5. A Family of Footballers

Thordarson is Bergmann Johannesson's grandfather | Pete Norton/Getty Images

While Bergmann Johannesson was just three years old back in 2006, his father Joey Gudjonsson was turning out for Leicester City (even though he had already agreed a move elsewhere).



March 2006 saw Gudjonsson produce an iconic moment that will live long in the memory of Foxes fans, scoring a stunning goal from the halfway line against Hull. It was perfectly executed, with the ball floating into the back of the net without even bouncing.



Simply stunning.



Gudjonsson enjoyed spells with Aston Villa, Wolves, Leicester, Burnley and Huddersfield among others.



As for Bergmann Johannesson's grandfather, he is none other than Gudjon Thordarson, who managed Stoke City, Crewe, Barnsley ant Notts County among others.

6. Born in England

7. He's Definitely a Fan of Lionel Messi

Bergmann Johannesson may well be Icelandic, but he was actually born in...Sutton Coldfield in England.Yep, you read that right. The youngster was born not too far from Birmingham city centre back in 2003 while his father was playing for Aston Villa at the time.Bergmann Johannesson actually also went on to briefly feature in Manchester City and Bolton Wanderers' youth sides while Gudjonsson played for Burnley and Leicester.Is Lionel Messi the G.O.A.T? Well, the G.O.A.T debate will likely rage on for many a year to come, but Bergmann Johannesson has made it very clear where he stands.The Norrköping man attended Barcelona's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund back in September 2019, a game which Barça won 3-1. On that occasion, Messi scored once, provided two typically exquisite assists and generally ran the show.Taking to his Instagram after the game, Bergmann Johannesson summarised his experience at Camp Nou by writing: "Wow. We saw Barcelona at Camp Nou. We saw Messi. We saw Messi score. We saw Messi assist two. We saw Messi be too good. We saw the goat. We experienced our dream."He was also wearing a Frenkie de Jong top, a player he has admitted to looking up to. Indeed, there are similarities between the pair, notably his composure on the ball and ability to dictate the game.

