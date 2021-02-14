Jamal Musiala close to signing new Bayern Munich deal amid Premier League interest

Player Profile: Jamal Musiala

England youth international Jamal Musiala is close to signing a new deal with Bayern Munich, with the German champions looking to stave off reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Musiala spent time with Southampton and Chelsea in the early part of his career, but joined Bayern in the summer of 2019 where he has gone from strength to strength. The 17-year-old has been a virtual ever-present in Hansi Flick's matchday squads this season, making 25 appearances and scoring three times.

The Bundesliga leaders have high hopes for the teenager, who is yet to decide whether his international future lies with England or Germany, but he has not yet signed a professional contract at club level - something Bayern are keen to amend sooner rather than later.

Jamal Musiala set to sign new five-year contract at Bayern Munich| @JacobSteinberg https://t.co/DYiFplQ4ws — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) February 15, 2021

As first reported by The Guardian, Bayern have tabled a long-term contract that could see the youngster bank £100,000 per week, and expect him to sign it in the near future.

Liverpool and United are said to be keeping an eye on the situation, but there has been nothing to suggest either side will move for him, nor is he expected to push for a move at this stage in his career.

Bayern have made no secret of their desire to keep hold of Musiala but there has been no panic either, the general mood being one of confidence that he will eventually sign on long-term.

Manager Flick is on record as saying: “Why should he go anywhere else? He can develop here, and he has the support and appreciation of the club, the coaching team and the other players. "

In terms of his international future, Stuttgart-born Musiala could yet play for either England or Germany and both countries are naturally keen to recruit him. He has remained tight-lipped on the situation, but has represented England since Under-16 level, but there seems to be confidence in both camps.

Neither has offered him the chance of a senior debut that would set his future in stone and it remains to be seen if that will happen before this summer's Euros.