James Milner agrees Liverpool contract extension

James Milner has agreed the terms of a new short-term contract to keep himself at Liverpool next season, 90min can confirm.

The 36-year-old's current deal expires this summer and he is understood to have fielded numerous offers, including from Premier League clubs and in Major League Soccer.

However, 90min has learned that Milner has agreed to sign a new one-year extension at Liverpool, accepting reduced terms - less than what he could potentially have pocketed elsewhere - to stick around at Anfield.

Back in May, Milner made it clear that he wanted to stay at Liverpool beyond this summer but admitted he would only do so if he felt as though he would actually get a fair chance to contribute something to the team.

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week they discuss whether Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich, Manchester United's pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Newcastle's plans for Moussa Diaby and Sven Botman & Jorginho's future at Chelsea.

“Liverpool is an incredible place to play football and we have a great bunch of guys, but that is the point isn’t it, to play football? I just want to contribute," he told Alan Shearer when asked about a potential extension.

"If I feel like I’m not contributing enough and I’m a passenger for the guys then it’s not really worth it."

Milner made 39 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season, 15 of which came as a starter, as he played backup to both the Reds' midfielders and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.