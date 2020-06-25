James Milner Considering Liverpool Coaching Role Once His Playing Career Ends

James Milner has revealed he is already thinking ahead to the end of his playing career and a possible coaching role at Anfield.





The former England international has been a vital part of Jurgen Klopp's side since his arrival at the club in 2015, with his versatility allowing him to fill in at left-back as well as in his regular midfield slot.





The 34-year-old is now the most senior member of the Reds title-winning squad and has begun to look ahead at what could lie in store once his playing days are at an end.





Liverpool's vice-captain was keen to stress that he is not thinking about retirement just yet - with two years still to run on his current contract - but was considering a future career in coaching or even management.





Quoted by the Daily Mail, Milner revealed that he could remain at Anfield in a coaching capacity, saying: "I am at a great football club and work with some people, and you know the opportunities the football club gives so we will see what happens at the end. But hopefully I have a few more years to go yet."





Milner made his Premier League debut for Leeds United back in 2002

When asked if he had begun to consider management, he admitted to some trepidation, explaining: "Some days it is 100% yes. It is obviously great when you see our manager coming in and the job he's done.





"Then you see others getting two months, lose a few games, and they are out. I think it would be a waste to move out of football with how lucky I've been, the knowledge I've gained it'd be nice to share it and help other players."





However, with Milner showing no signs of slowing down just yet, he may well be a fixture of the Reds dressing room for a few more years to come – and added: "You can't go on forever but hopefully I can drop off from being the front of the running to the middle of the pack rather than the middle of the pack to the back.





"I feel pretty good to be fair. There's the odd day you get out of bed and feel a bit stiff but I'm sure that's the case for most of the lads. I just want to go as long as I can."



