James Milner: Darwin Nunez a fantastic signing for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is confident that summer signing Darwin Nunez will prove to be a 'fantastic' addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The Uruguayan scored on his Premier League debut against Fulham last week before setting up Mohamed Salah's for Liverpool's second equaliser of the game.

His impressive cameo from the bench followed his goalscoring debut against Manchester City in the Community Shield the previous Saturday, when he again came on as a substitute - that time to settle the game.

Nunez is under pressure to perform at Liverpool, given the deal to sign him from Benfica could end up costing £85m if all bonus payments are triggered, but Milner - a Premier League veteran of 20 years - is confident that the club have secured a brilliant signing for now, and the future.

"I think he'll have an impact the whole time he's here, to be honest," Milner told Liverpool's official website about Nunez. "Since he's been here, he's [been] impressive on the field, worked hard, makes great runs [and] is desperate to put his head on the ball in the box.

"If you put a ball in there, he'll do everything he can to get on the end of it – good finisher, both feet and he's different to the other boys up there.

"We've already got some very exciting attacking players who can cause problems, so he's a great addition. He'll be fantastic for us.

"You want options up there, you want to cause people problems, you want to have options to play different ways because obviously teams are going to watch us and try to stop us, so it's important we can do everything. With the options we have up there, I think we have a fantastic mix."

Nunez may be handed his first start by Klopp against Crystal Palace on Monday night, with Liverpool's third game of the Premier League season against bitter rivals Manchester United the following week.

