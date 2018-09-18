James Milner Is Still a Key Player for Liverpool Despite Being a Billion Years Old

​The career of a professional footballer is fleeting. There is a relatively narrow window of opportunity in which to showcase your talents, let alone do it consistently at the highest level.

Yet, one man appears to be defying the ageing process, maturing like a fine wine in and amongst one of the greatest Premier League teams many of us have had the pleasure of witnessing.

That team is Liverpool and that man is James Milner.

The Reds' narrow 2-1 win over Bournemouth thrust Milner back in to the limelight following a brief spell on the sidelines - something that becomes increasingly frequent at such a ripe age. While Liverpool re-established their 25-point lead over Manchester City with a hard-fought victory over the Cherries, it was far from convincing.

The table-toppers capitalised on defensive errors from their opponents twice in quick succession to wipe out Bournemouth's controversial early opener, with goals from the reliable sources of ​Mohamed Salah and ​Sadio Mane edging the world champions over the finishing line at Anfield.

But while almost all around him appeared to be having yet another off day in Liverpool red, captain elect ​Milner stepped up to the plate.

The 34-year-old re-joined the starting lineup, deputising for the injured Andy Robertson at left-back, and while the Englishman couldn't offer the attacking dynamism his Scottish counterpart normally can, he more than made up for it elsewhere.

Following three defeats in four games - including being torn apart by relegation-threatened Watford and dumped out of the FA Cup by a Billy Gilmour-inspired Chelsea - the Reds were under a fair amount of pressure. Seldom have we seen ​Liverpool struggle, so a dip in form, no matter how brief, was worrying.

One thing that Liverpool have lacked during their recent blip is leadership. With captain Jordan Henderson still in the treatment room and back-up skipper Milner also out of action for the most part, the current European champions have lacked a calming presence to guide them through the unexpected adversity they've faced.

Milner's impact against ​Bournemouth - having made only cameo appearances against Atletico Madrid and Chelsea in recent weeks - was evident. The veteran scooped the man of the match award following another elegant display (despite playing out of his preferred position), while saving the Reds from a nervy ending following his acrobatic and spectacular goal-line clearance in the second half.

​​Seen delivering a rousing speech to his teammates during his side's on-field warm-up, Milner more than adequately donned ​Henderson's armband, showing the grit and desire necessary for Liverpool to regain their mammoth lead atop the league table. He also provided a clear voice on the pitch that helped rally his troops for the trip in to no man's land, in spite of the palpable nerves inside Anfield.

But this performance is no swansong for Milner. Oh no, it has been repeatedly laid out for all to see that the midfielder still has plenty of fire in his legs.

Despite his age, Milner often comes out top of the billing for distance covered during matches - albeit normally when he plays in midfield - and is well-recognised as the most powerful workhorse in Liverpool's ranks, perhaps aided by his reputation as a boring, no-nonsense lad from Leeds.

Milner's wisdom and experience is an essential asset for any team hell bent on world domination, while his ability to rouse his teammates is only rivalled by fellow countryman Henderson. Milner's appearance at Liverpool's FA Cup replay at home to Shrewsbury, in which neither Jurgen Klopp or his first team were in attendance, undoubtedly helped the Reds' youngsters to victory, while also highlighting the 34-year-old's unwavering professionalism.

In spite of the undeniable battle between himself and his body, Milner has still featured 32 times for Liverpool in all competitions this season, providing a wealth of quality both on and off the field and making a consistent impact that shouldn't be underestimated.

Also, despite being well over 30 at the time, Milner still holds the record for the most assists in a single season in ​Champions League history (9), having achieved the feat during the 2017/18 campaign.

So who is really the better player, Neymar or Milner? I think we all know the answer to that.

Milner's intelligence and vast experience makes him a unique member of Liverpool's swashbuckling side, bringing a sophistication and assurance to the Reds that is simply unrivalled by any of his teammates. He still has a vital role to play for the world-beating Merseyside club, and has to be recognised for the quality he provides to this very day.

You feel Milner could play forever, but if Liverpool are sensible, they'll make the most of him while they still can.