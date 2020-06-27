James Milner Reveals 'Team Spirit' Key to Liverpool's Premier League Title Win

James Milner has revealed that Liverpool's healthy team dynamic has been one of the key factors to the club's success under Jurgen Klopp.





Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea on Thursday evening officially confirmed Liverpool as Premier League champions for the first time, ending a 30-year wait for a 19th top flight title.





Celebrations continuing in the Milner household... can’t wait to get the iron on this new tablecloth!! ??#strongpressinggame#wildsaturdayin#champions pic.twitter.com/wF3WtrUF4Y — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 27, 2020

Despite being the oldest player to feature for Liverpool this season, Milner has made more than 30 appearances for Klopp's side as the German tactician has fully exploited the 34-year-old's versatility and reliability.





Milner, who already has two league titles to his name during his time with City, was quick to laud his teammates in the wake of this achievement, heaping praise on a number of his teammates.





"Hendo [Jordan Henderson] is an incredible captain, you see what he's done, Virgil [van Dijk] is obviously a big voice in the dressing-room. Gini [Wijnaldum], these types of guys," he told the Daily Mail.





"You could pull any two names out of a hat to share a dining table or share a room and they'd get on. That is hard to find. I'm always asked about team spirit and say 'it's good' but this is the most together dressing room I've been in."





Milner went on to stress the role the entire squad played in this triumph, explaining: "Winning a league title is a big group effort. Right now, people not in the team realise their responsibility even more. With matches behind closed doors, you have to communicate; give vocal encouragement."





30 years Reds! Let’s enjoy it! ? Honoured to be part of this team & this club #ynwa #champions#cantwaittocelebratetogether pic.twitter.com/wNbptyIcJw — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 25, 2020

Along with the obvious and direct influence of players and managerial staff, Milner highlighted the impact of those higher up in the club's hierarchy: "I look back at the whole journey and credit has to go to the top for bringing in this manager and signing good players who were also good characters.





"At the beginning, we were incredible some games and then garbage. The back door would be open. But we made progress, we found a way to win ugly if we needed to.





'We've dealt with disappointments: two European final defeats; losing the league with 97 points. That was make or break. Could we go again? I'm proud to be part of a team that managed to do it."



