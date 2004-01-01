James Milner's level of concern over hamstring injury revealed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that James Milner is not concerned by the injury he suffered in Thursday's Carabao Cup exit to Manchester City.

The 36-year-old was filling in at right-back for the unwell Trent Alexander-Arnold but, after assisting Liverpool's first goal, pulled up with a muscle injury and was forced off the pitch late in the first half of the 3-2 defeat.

After the game, Klopp confirmed that Milner appears to have suffered a hamstring injury but revealed the veteran midfielder was confident he would not miss too much football as a result.

"Millie is convinced it’s only a little, little, little thing but he felt something and just wanted to make sure it’s not getting worse – if it’s a hamstring we have to see, but otherwise should be fine,” he explained to LFCTV.

"After 30 years in the business he said, 'I don't think it's a lot' so we will see."

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Man Utd’s ongoing interest in Dutch duo Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong, Josko Gvardiol’s future, Gabriel Martinelli and more! Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Milner was not expected to start at right-back as Klopp had been confident Alexander-Arnold would be ready to play, only for a late illness to prevent the England defender from featuring.

"We thought Trent was available but then he got ill, so that is what we have to wait for," Klopp admitted.

Finally, the boss also had an update on the fitness of centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who was given the night off after his busy World Cup.

"Virgil trained today [and] yesterday completely normal and should be ready for Monday, but we have to see who gets the virus until then," Klopp concluded.