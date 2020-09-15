Jamie Carragher Claims Jack Grealish Isn't Good Enough to Play for the Liverpool or Man City

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher has claimed Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is not good enough to play for the Premier League champions.

Grealish has recently signed a new five-year contract at Villa Park but was linked with a move away from the club during the summer.

@JackGrealish has signed a new five-year contract with Aston Villa!

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said: "I think Jack [Grealish] is in a position similar to [Wilfried] Zaha at Palace, where the type of money to get him out of the club you are talking £60m or £70m

"I don’t think they are quite good enough to play for Liverpool or Manchester City, and teams just below the top four I don’t think they’d want to pay the money to get him.”

The 25-year-old Englishman impressed during Aston Villa's return to the top flight, making 36 appearances and was awarded the club's Player of the Year award.

Grealish's performances earned him an England call-up for recent UEFA Nations League fixtures, and manager Dean Smith told The Guardian it was fully deserved. He said: “He fully deserved that cap. He said he went there and got his head down and worked but learned a lot from rubbing shoulders with top players like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. It was great for him to see the level he has to continue to reach and become consistent at.

“Jack has previously credited a change in his attitude to when JT [John Terry] came into this club as a player. He saw how professional JT was and learned from that and he’ll have learned even more again from the England camp.

“One of the first things he did [after the England trip] was come to me and say: ‘Gaffer, can we have a four-week schedule so we can plan. I saw some of the other lads had that and it would be great for us.’ He’s never asked me for that before, we only give two weeks. It’s great that he wants to keep getting better.”