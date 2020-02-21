Jamie Carragher Claims Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Could 'Explode' at Liverpool Next Season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could have greater influence in the Reds' midfield next season if given more time to prove themselves.

The pair have struggled with injuries since arriving at Anfield, with Keita playing a bit-part role in the Champions League triumph last season. Knocks and the form of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum have restricted the former RB Leipzig star to just eight league appearances this term.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is still establishing himself back in the squad after being absent for most of last season, though he has impressed in spells when fit during his time on Merseyside.

However, Carragher claims they have plenty to offer, should they be given the chance to do so.





Speaking to ViaSport - ​as quoted by HITC - the former England international said: “I think in defence they have four centre backs, they have young players coming through in full back positions.





"In midfield we are still waiting for ​Naby Keita and ​Oxlade-Chamberlain to explode, so give them more time.”

He further claimed that ​Liverpool should should focus their transfer efforts on strengthening their forward options. Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are Jurgen Klopp's current first choice front three, with other squad members like Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino capable of playing out wide and Divock Origi able to fill in up front.

Carragher added: “The biggest thing Liverpool need to spend on is an attacking player.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita both started the 1-0 win at Norwich but had lessened roles in the 1-0 loss at Atletico Madrid, with the former appearing as a substitute and the latter not making it off the bench.



