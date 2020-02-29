Jamie Carragher Criticises Dejan Lovren for Wanting to 'Fight Everyone He Plays Against'

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed current Reds centre-back Dejan Lovren for wanting to 'fight everyone' he comes up against on the pitch.
Lovren has endured an error-strewn career at Anfield and has been used sparingly this season by Jurgen Klopp, who has seemingly lost patience with the former Southampton man.
The 30-year-old has started just nine league games for the runaway league leaders this season, and
Carragher reiterated the lack of faith he has in the defender on the Maych x Pajak Podcast, claiming his consistent errors show a lack of progress.
"I’ve watched Lovren in a Liverpool shirt for so long making the same mistake. He wants to fight everyone he plays against," he said.
"He's 6'6, fast, strong and you try and pick on the weaker of the two – no disrespect to Lovren.
"He tried to fight me from the throw in and I rolled him. He tried to fight me and wasn't even watching the ball and it worked out perfectly because we scored from it."
Source : 90min