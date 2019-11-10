Jamie Carragher Criticises Jurgen Klopp's Decision to Pick Dejan Lovren in Defeat at Watford

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher questioned Jürgen Klopp's decision to start centre-back Dejan Lovren against Watford as Liverpool lost 3-0.

Lovren made only his ninth league start this season in Liverpool's first defeat in 44 Premier League matches, as the Reds put in a performance which worried Carragher more than the result.

Jürgen Klopp had Joël Matip, who started the 2019 Champions League final for Liverpool, in reserve as he opted for Lovren to partner Virgil van Dijk.

With the game level at half-time, the Hornets broke the deadlock after 54 minutes before racing into a 2-0 lead by the hour mark.

Captain Troy Deeney, ​who admitted he and his teammates targeted the Croatia international , bagged the hosts' third on the night with less than 20 minutes left as Liverpool, who still boast a healthy 22-point lead at the top of the table, only mustered one shot on target.

Speaking to Sky Sports News following the match, Jamie Carragher said: ​" I don’t think many people did see it coming. Listen, I’m not being clever after, I thought it would be a tough game for Liverpool.

"I didn’t think they’d get beat, but I thought it could be a draw and they’d maybe drop points, because I’ve been impressed, really impressed, with Watford under Nigel Pearson since he came in."

Carragher, referencing the narrow 2-0 loss Watford suffered to Liverpool in Pearson's first game at the helm, continued: "And his first game was actually at Anfield and I think I said on social media yesterday that the two toughest games Liverpool have had in the ​Premier League were against Watford, the one at Anfield and the one yesterday.

"But you have to look at it defensively and Liverpool weren’t right. I mean, the decision of the manager playing Lovren, I think everyone felt before the game that was a strange one.

"He didn’t perform great. You never want to pick individuals out but it was a really poor performance from him, alongside the normally fantastic Virgil van Dijk who wasn’t himself also."

Carragher's Sky Sports colleague, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, ​wasted no time before revelling in the Reds' defeat. ​Arsenal fans also took to Twitter, in light of Liverpool's failure to eclipse their 49-game unbeaten run.

In response to this reaction, Carragher told Goals on Sunday, “Listen, [a defeat] was bound to happen at some stage I think.

“There’s a lot of rejoicing today from a Mr Neville, popping champagne, getting too carried away as you’d expect.

“But no, I can understand ​Arsenal fans are delighted as well that that saves the 'Invincibles' record. But I think the title’s been won for possibly a couple of months actually, it’s just when Liverpool are going to win it."

Earlier in the season there was a possibility of the Reds securing the league with victory away to city-rivals Everton, but this is no longer an option. Following the defeat, ​Liverpool need 12 points to guarantee the title, with their fourth game, as it stands, set to be away to second-place Manchester City.

On this topic, Carragher added: “There was a lot of hope from Liverpool fans that it would actually be here at Goodison Park in a couple of weeks but I think that result yesterday puts that to bed now and we may have to wait until the Etihad and the Man City game."

“No [I didn’t see the result coming], listen it’s a massive shock, I think that’s why there was such a reaction afterwards really. It wasn’t the result, it was the performance more than anything.

“Playing in the Premier League you can go anywhere and lose 1-0 and it doesn’t go great or you’re a little bit unfortunate.

“But I think yesterday Watford thoroughly deserved the result and were well worth 3-0 as well. So, it wasn’t the result, I think the performance will worry Jürgen Klopp more than the result.”