Jamie Carragher Fears Liverpool's Deal for Timo Werner Could Fall Through

​Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed the Premier League leaders may have missed out on the chance to sign RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old German striker has been sensational for the Bundesliga title challengers this season and, despite consistent links with Jürgen Klopp's side, Carragher fears the Reds may have missed their chance to secure Werner's signature.

RB Leipzig's star man not only boasts 21 Bundesliga goals this season but can also lay claim to seven assists. This tally of 28 goal contributions can only be bettered by three players in Europe's top five leagues this campaign, which has understandably attracted interest from Liverpool among others.

However, due to the financial implications caused by the suspension of play in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Carragher has suggested the club's transfer approach may be modified.

Speaking on his Instagram channel - as quoted by HITC Sport - Carragher said: " It almost looked nailed on before the situation we're in now, so that might affect transfers this summer."





The Sky pundit continued: "Maybe that'll be put on the back-burner, and something will happen next summer."





Whether Carragher, who hasn't played for Liverpool for almost seven years, possesses any inside knowledge on the club's transfer business is far from certain and in recent weeks RB Leipzig's chief executive admitted he was 'relaxed' about outside interest in Werner.

Should the Germany international arrive at Anfield, there has been plenty of speculation regarding where he will fit into Liverpool's famous front three of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, with former Liverpool midfielder ​Dietmar Hamann questioning the move.

Yet Klopp has proven himself to be an exceptional man-manager who is more than capable of keeping the squad content with the playing time he affords them and, if Liverpool maintain their success of this campaign, there will be no shortage of games for all of the Reds' attacking assets to be deployed.